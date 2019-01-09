Weekly Space Hangout: Jan 9, 2019 – Lucianne Walkowicz

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

This week’s guest Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz is an Astronomer at the Adler Planetarium. She studies stellar magnetic activity and how stars influence a planet’s suitability as a host for alien life. She is also an artist and works in a variety of media, from oil paint to sound.

Dr. Walkowicz holds a B.S. in Physics from Johns Hopkins University, and a M.S. and Ph. D. from University of Washington. She was the Kepler Fellow at UC Berkeley, and the Henry Norris Russell Fellow at Princeton University, before joining the Astronomy Department at Adler Planetarium in 2014. She is a 2012 TED Senior Fellow, a 2011 National Academy of Sciences Kavli Fellow, and has been internationally recognized for her advocacy for conservation of dark night skies.

From October 2017 to October 2018, Dr. Walkowicz served as the fifth Baruch S. Blumberg NASA/Library of Congress Chair in Astrobiology in the John W. Kluge Center at the Library of Congress.

Additionally, you may have seen in numerous episodes of the documentary The Universe, as well as the current National Geographic series, Mars.

Announcements:

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

* Donate! (Streamlabs link) https://streamlabs.com/cosmoquestx

* Donate and challenge your friends to donate too! (Tiltify link) https://tiltify.com/+cosmoquest-supporters/hangoutathon2018

* Buy stuff from our Redbubble https://www.redbubble.com/people/cosmoquestx

* Help us find sponsors by sharing our program and fundraising efforts through your networks

* Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

* Sponsor 365 Days of Astronomy http://bit.ly/sponsor365DoA

* A combination of the above!

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

If you’d like to join Dr. Paul Sutter and Dr. Pamela Gay on their Cosmic Stories in the SouthWest Tour in August 2019, you can find the information at astrotours.co/southwest.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.