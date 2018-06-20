Weekly Space Hangout: June 20, 2018: Dr. Jillian Scudder’s Astroquizzical

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guests:

This week, we welcome Dr. Jillian Scudder who will be telling us about her new book, Astroquizzical (Icon, June 2018) in which she takes us on an enthralling cosmic journey through space and time and locates our home planet within its own “family tree.” Our parent the Earth and its sibling planets in our solar system formed within the same gas cloud. Without our grandparent the Sun, we would not exist, and the Sun in turn relies on the Milky Way as its home. The Milky Way rests in a larger web of galaxies that traces its origins right back to tiny fluctuations in the very early Universe.

Jillian Scudder is an astrophysicist and assistant professor at Oberlin College. Her writing has also been published in Forbes, Quartz, Medium, and The Conversation. She was born in Sarasota, Florida, and has been on the move ever since. She completed her undergraduate degree at Macalester College in 2009, taking the unusual double major of Physics & French. She completed her Ph.D in astrophysics at the University of Victoria, in British Columbia. In her spare time, she enjoys origami, coloring books, and video games.

You can order Astroquizzical here: https://www.amazon.com/Astroquizzical-Curious-Journey-Through-Cosmic/dp/1785783343

You can find out more about Dr. Scudder at her website.

