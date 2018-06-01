Weekly Space Hangout: May 30, 2018: Skylias – Science Communicating on Twitch!

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guests:

This week, we are excited to welcome Skylias, aka “”Sky”” to the Weekly Space Hangout. Sky is a science communicator on Twitch.tv. She discovered her passion for live streaming science, mainly astronomy/physics on Twitch.tv, while working towards her own science degree. Sky graduated magna cum laude from Regis University with a B.S. in Computer Science. While not in front of the camera or working on future live stream content, Sky enjoys stargazing, learning more about science and history, and spending time with her 5 year old daughter who is known as “”MiniSky.””

Be sure to check out Sky on Twitch here: https://www.twitch.tv/skylias

Announcements:

By Susie Murph

Skylias, Twitch