Weekly Space Hangout: May 9, 2018: Tom Bridgman of NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

Article written: 9 May , 2018
Updated: 11 May , 2018
Hosts:
Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)
Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guests:
Tom Bridgman works at NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS) creating amazing data-driven visual content using space science data from NASA initiatives for education and public outreach.

After earning his PhD in physics and astronomy, Tom worked as an instrument specialist at the Compton Gamma-Ray Observatory before joining the SVS at Goddard.

You can learn all about the SVS at their webpage.

You can find Tom’s visualizations online here.

Finally, you can access the growing catalog of publicly available resources, including datasets, APIs, and more, here.

Announcements:
If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!

Podcast (wshaudio): Download (Duration: 1:01:54 — 56.7MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Podcast (wshvideo): Download (378.2MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

