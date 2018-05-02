Weekly Space Hangout: May 2, 2018: Life on Mars: What to Know Before We Go
Hosts:
Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)
Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)
Special Guests:
Dr. David Weintraub is the author of the new book, Life on Mars: What to Know Before We Go, in which he provides a history of our fascination with the Red Planet, as well as describes the the various moral issues that surround our desire to go there.
Dr. Weintraub is a Professor of Astronomy at Vanderbilt University where he serves as the Director of Undergraduate Studies, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Director of Communication of Science & Technology Program, and Co-Director of Scientific Computing Program.
In addition to his new book, Dr. Weintruab is the Co-series Editor, Springer, Springer Briefs in Astronomy and Undergraduate Lecture Notes in Physics, as well as the author of numerous other books, including Religions and Extraterrestrial Life: How Will We Deal With It?, How Old is the Universe?, and Is Pluto a Planet?
You can find out more about Dr. Weintraub on his webpage here.
Announcements:
