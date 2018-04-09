  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Login
Stuff in Space. This is everything that's orbiting the Earth right now. Credit: James Yoder

This is the COOLEST! Everything that’s Orbiting the Earth Right Now

Article written: 9 Apr , 2018
Updated: 9 Apr , 2018
by

Okay, if you’ve got some spare time, check out this amazing website called Stuff in Space. It’s a simulation of every satellite (alive or dead), space station, and large piece of space junk orbiting the Earth right now.

You can zoom in and out, rotate the Earth and its satellites around. Pick any one object and discover more information about it. Or just leave it running and watch all the objects buzz around in real time. Humans have been busy launching a lot of stuff, and it’s only going to increase.

The simulation was made by James Yoder, an incoming Electrical and Computer Engineering freshman at the University of Texas at Austin, and it’s based on data supplied by Space Track, which is a service of the Joint Space Operations Center. They have a bunch of handy data feeds and APIs that you can use track orbital objects, but I’ve never seen anything as creative as this.

Credit: Stuff in Space

Related posts

A Magnetar Just Woke Up After Three Years of Silence
Launching Rockets from Balloons is About to be a Thing, But We Need a Better Name than “Rockoons”
Astronomers Just Found 72 Stellar Explosions, but Don’t Know What’s Causing Them

Leave a Reply

Weekly Email Newsletter from Fraser Cain

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.


© Copyright 2018    Universe Today TOP
Powered by Fraser Cain
Close Help make Universe Today better today! See no ads, get videos early, hang out with the team