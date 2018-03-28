Weekly Space Hangout: March 28, 2018: Austin Wintory & Anthony Lund – “A Light In The Void”
Hosts:
Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)
Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)
Special Guests:
This week, we are excited to welcome Austin Wintory and Anthony Lund to discuss their new collaborative Kickstarter campaign, “A Light in the Void,” a live concert experience that will tell the story of science through live music, scientists’ live presentations, video, animations, and more.
Austin Wintory is a Grammy-nominated and two-time BAFTA-winning composer who has scored almost 50 feature films in addition to composing and appearing in concerts worldwide, as well as creating the scores for a long list of videogames, including Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for which he wrote and produced the score.
Anthony Lund is a three-time Emmy nominated writer, producer, and director who focuses his work on both science fiction and science fact. He is known for his work on Through the Wormhole as well as NatGeo’s Breakthrough.
You can find out more about Austin by visiting his website: https://www.austinwintory.com
You can find out more about Anthony by visiting his LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tony-lund-8247057/
Want to support the "A Light in the Void" Kickstarter? You can do so by visiting the webpage for the campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/litvconcert/a-light-in-the-void-live-concert-and-broadcast-eve?wsh
Announcements:
A Light in the Void, Anthony Lund, Austin Wintory, concert
