Weekly Space Hangout: March 21, 2018: Marian Call, Singer/Songwriter

Article written: 21 Mar , 2018
Updated: 21 Mar , 2018
by

Hosts:
Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)
Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guests:
Marian Call is a singer/songwriter from Juneau, Alaska. She was our Special Guest performer (accompanied by Seth Boyer,) at AstronomyCast’s Eclipse Escape Weekend in St. Louis last August, where she completely engaged the crowd and debuted Good Night Moon, a song she wrote specifically for, and debuted at, the event. You can view their debut performance here: https://youtu.be/O0yOCWIbnjY

Announcements:
