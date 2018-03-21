Weekly Space Hangout: March 21, 2018: Marian Call, Singer/Songwriter

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guests:

Marian Call is a singer/songwriter from Juneau, Alaska. She was our Special Guest performer (accompanied by Seth Boyer,) at AstronomyCast’s Eclipse Escape Weekend in St. Louis last August, where she completely engaged the crowd and debuted Good Night Moon, a song she wrote specifically for, and debuted at, the event. You can view their debut performance here: https://youtu.be/O0yOCWIbnjY

Announcements:

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!

By Fraser Cain -

Fraser Cain is the publisher of Universe Today. He's also the co-host of Astronomy Cast with Dr. Pamela Gay.

Marian Call