Weekly Space Hangout: Feb 28, 2018: Will Kalif’s “See It With A Small Telescope”

Article written: 28 Feb , 2018
by

Hosts:
Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)
Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guests:
Will Kalif is the author of the new amateur astronomy book titled See it With a Small Telescope.

Announcements:
If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page

This illustration shows what the Giant Magellan Telescope will look like when it comes online. The fifth of its seven mirror segments is being cast now. Each of the segments is a 20 ton piece of glass. Image: Giant Magellan Rise of the Super Telescopes: Why We Build Them

