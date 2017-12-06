  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Weekly Space Hangout – Dec. 6, 2017: Brian Koberlein and “Big Science”

Article written: 6 Dec , 2017
Hosts:
Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)
Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guests:
Regular viewers of the Weekly Space Hangout will remember Brian as one of our regular weekly contributors. Today he joins us as our Special Guest to discuss an exciting new television project he is working on, Big Science, in conjunction with Full Kilt Pursuits.

Per their website, “BIG SCIENCE is a proposed television series about pioneering research sites around the world. More importantly, it’s about the diverse team of people who make science happen.”

You can learn more about Big Science on their webpage (https://bigscience.ca/) and Full Kilt pursuits on their webpage (https://www.fullkiltpursuits.com/)

Announcements:

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern.

Fraser Cain is the publisher of Universe Today. He’s also the co-host of Astronomy Cast with Dr. Pamela Gay.

