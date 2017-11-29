Weekly Space Hangout – Nov. 29, 2017: Dean Regas’ “100 Things to See in the Night Sky”

Hosts:

Dean Regas is the Astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory and co-host of the PBS series Star Gazers with James Albury. Viewers may remember that last November, Dean was a guest on the WSH during which he told us about his first book, “Facts From Space!”

We are once again pleased to welcome Dean back to the WSH, this time to discuss his newest book, “100 Things to See in the Night Sky.”

And don’t forget, we have two copies of Dean’s book to give away at random to those viewers who submitted an entry. Stay tuned to find out who our lucky winners are!

On a side note, THIS awesomeness based on Dean’s FIRST book is now also available:

» 365 Facts from Space! 2018 Daily Calendar

