Weekly Space Hangout – Nov. 1, 2017: Dr. Kelly & Zach Weinersmith & “SOONISH”
Hosts:
Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)
Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg ChartYourWorld.org)
Special Guest:
Dr. Kelly & Zach Weinersmith, discuss their new book SOONISH: Ten Emerging Technologies That’ll Improve and/or Ruin Everything. Zach authors & illustrates the web comic Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal (https://smbc-comics.com/) Dr. Kelly Weinersmith is Adjunct Faculty in the BioSciences Department at Rice University, where she studies parasites that manipulate the behavior of their hosts. www.Weinersmith.com
Announcements:
