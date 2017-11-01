  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Weekly Space Hangout – Nov. 1, 2017: Dr. Kelly & Zach Weinersmith & “SOONISH”

Article written: 1 Nov , 2017
Updated: 3 Nov , 2017
Hosts:
Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)
Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guest:
Dr. Kelly & Zach Weinersmith, discuss their new book SOONISH: Ten Emerging Technologies That’ll Improve and/or Ruin Everything. Zach authors & illustrates the web comic Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal (https://smbc-comics.com/) Dr. Kelly Weinersmith is Adjunct Faculty in the BioSciences Department at Rice University, where she studies parasites that manipulate the behavior of their hosts. www.Weinersmith.com

Announcements:

