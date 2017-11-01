Weekly Space Hangout – Nov. 1, 2017: Dr. Kelly & Zach Weinersmith & “SOONISH”

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guest:

Dr. Kelly & Zach Weinersmith, discuss their new book SOONISH: Ten Emerging Technologies That’ll Improve and/or Ruin Everything. Zach authors & illustrates the web comic Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal (https://smbc-comics.com/) Dr. Kelly Weinersmith is Adjunct Faculty in the BioSciences Department at Rice University, where she studies parasites that manipulate the behavior of their hosts. www.Weinersmith.com

Announcements:

By Susie Murph

Susie Murph is the Communications Specialist at CosmoQuest. She also produces Astronomy Cast and the Weekly Space Hangout, and is the former producer of the Parsec Award-winning Guide to Space video series.

