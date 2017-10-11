  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Login

Weekly Space Hangout – Oct 11, 2017: SpaceX From The Ground Up by Chris Prophet

Article written: 11 Oct , 2017
Updated: 11 Oct , 2017
by

Hosts:
Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)
Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guest:
Chris Prophet is the author of SpaceX From the Ground Up in which he examines SpaceX’s commercial plan to colonise Mars in the 2020’s, including their many technical innovations, culminating in the Mars Colonial Transporter. Chris began his career as a semiconductor fabrication design engineer and ultimately went on to specialize in technical acquisitions and publishing. Chris authored numerous periodical stories before graduating to full-length stories with a contemporary Sci-fi influence.

Announcements:

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Friday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!

Related posts

SpaceX Sets Oct. 11 Sunset Blastoff of SES-11 North American UHD TV Sat on Used Falcon 9 Rocket: Watch Live
SpaceX Targets Saturday Launch of SES-11 after Successful Static Fire Test of Recycled Rocket; Space Coast Gator Gazes in Glee
Elon Musk Reveals Further Plans to Colonize Mars and Make Aerospace Transit a Reality

Leave a Reply

Comments RSS Feed

Subscribe to Universe Today via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,428 other subscribers

© Copyright 2017    Universe Today TOP
Powered by Fraser Cain
Close Help make Universe Today better today! See no ads, get videos early, hang out with the team