Carnival of Space #530

Welcome, come in to the 530th Carnival of Space! The Carnival is a community of space science and astronomy writers and bloggers, who submit their best work each week for your benefit.



First, the big news story of the week was that the LIGO Scientists who Detected Gravitational Waves Awarded Nobel Prize in Physics.

Then, we go over to Urban Astronomer where Allen Versefeld features an interview with Cassini mission scientist Dr Michele Dougherty. Check out the podcast where they discuss the end of the Cassini mission, and it’s continuing legacy.

Next up, Ryan Marciniak over at The Solstice Blog shares a Double Post: Mini Stars & Morning Micrometeorites on Mercury and The Trials of Solar Eclipse Photography.

Then, Brian Wang over at NextBigFuture highlights plans for the US to return to the moon as a top priority. And Elon Musk says that SpaceX is aiming for two rocket landings in 48 hours this weekend.

Over at Planetaria, Paul Scott Anderson shares the concept of ‘Hopping around’ on Pluto? Exciting lander mission concept presented at NASA.

Next, we return here to Universe Today. Matt Williams shares

a proposal for A Giant, Space-Based Solar Flare Shield for Earth. Next up, Matt presents New Clues for the Existence of Planet 9. Finally, Matt details that Tabby’s Star may Not be an Alien Megastructure, but a Cloud of Dust on a 700-Day Orbit.

By Susie Murph

Susie Murph is the Communications Specialist at CosmoQuest. She also produces Astronomy Cast and the Weekly Space Hangout, and is the former producer of the Parsec Award-winning Guide to Space video series.

