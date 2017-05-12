Weekly Space Hangout – May 12, 2017: James Trefil & Michael E. Summers Present “Exoplanets”



Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Please Note: This episode has some audio issues. Please excuse the echoes and volume variation!

Special Guest:

We welcome Michael Summers and James Trefil to the show to discuss their new book, Exoplanets: Diamond Worlds, Super Earths, Pulsar Planets and the New Search for Life Beyond Our Solar System. Congratulations to Raza Siddiqui and Vicki Knoer, the winners of this book from all the viewers who entered our giveaway!

Guests:

Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Their stories this week:

Cassini to study Saturn’s Hexagon

So many Crab nebula jokes, so little time

Announcements:

The WSH recently welcomed back Mathew Anderson, author of “Our Cosmic Story,” to the show to discuss his recent update. He was kind enough to offer our viewers free electronic copies of his complete book as well as his standalone update. Complete information about how to get your copies will be available on the WSH webpage – just visit http://www.wsh-crew.net/cosmicstory for all the details.

If you’d like to join Fraser and Paul Matt Sutter on their Tour to Iceland in February 2018, you can find the information at astrotouring.com.

