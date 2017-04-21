Weekly Space Hangout – April 21, 2017: Dr. David Grinspoon

Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Special Guest:

David Grinspoon is an astrobiologist, award-winning science communicator (“Dr. FunkySpoon”), and prize-winning author. He has a new book EARTH IN HUMAN HANDS. He is a Senior Scientist at the Planetary Science Institute and Adjunct Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Science at the University of Colorado. His research focuses on climate evolution on Earth-like planets and potential conditions for life elsewhere in the universe. He is involved with several interplanetary spacecraft missions for NASA, the European Space Agency and the Japanese Space Agency. You can follow him on Twitter at @DrFunkySpoon, and visit his website FunkyScience.net.

Guests:

Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg ChartYourWorld.org)

Their stories this week:

Bubbles in Titan’s seas?

Did the Moon have a magneteic field as strong as Earth?

March for Science

