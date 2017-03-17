TRAPPIST 1: An Evening With Fraser Cain

In case you haven’t heard, some new potentially habitable planets were discovered, and they’re named after beer. To celebrate two of our favorite things finally coming together, Forbidden Brewing Co. welcomes local space expert Fraser Cain for an evening of space talk, beer, and pizza.

The newly discovered planets are called the TRAPPIST-1 planets, and they’re named after a type of beer brewed by Belgian Trappist Monks. The knowledgeable and entertaining Fraser Cain will host the evening, and will answer your questions about these fascinating planets and their star.

Whether you’re just curious, or you’re a bona fide astronomy nerd, this is a great opportunity to rub shoulders with others who share your curiosity. And your love of beer.

Fraser Cain is a lifelong Comox Valley resident, and is the publisher of Universe Today, a popular space and astronomy website. In honor of the planets-named-after-Belgian-beer, Forbidden Brewing will be serving their Belgian Saison, (which we can confirm as a great beer!) There will also be food available.

This fun and fact-filled evening will be held at the Forbidden Brewing Company on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, Vancouver Island, BC, on March 29th at 6:30 PM.

Hope to see you there.

