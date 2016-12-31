Our Free Book: 101 Astronomical Events in 2017





Let’s forget all about 2016, and instead look forward to the amazing 2017 we all know we’re going to have. And to help you celebrate this amazing year in space, we’re pleased to publish an entire book on what you can observe in the upcoming year: 101 Astronomical Events in 2017.

This totally free ebook was written by our own David Dickinson and contains all the predictable events coming up: the occultations, the eclipses, the meteor showers, the equinoxes, the super-moons and mini-moons. Every significant event coming up in 2017.

In addition, a few amateur astronomers like Cory Schmitz from PhotographingSpace and the Upside Down Astronomer Paul Stewart provided some of the beautiful photographs to inspire you to get outside.

Once again, this book is totally free. There’s no cost to purchase it, there are no advertisements in it. All we ask is that you get out there, enjoy the night sky with your friends and family, and take amazing pictures to share with us and the rest of astronomy community.

Well, it would also really help if you shared the book with your friends, family, astronomy club, and forums.

This is an experiment. Will you download and actually use it? If so, then expect us to release a new edition every year. If not, then, we’ll go back to the regular blog post version.

Thanks again to David for putting in an enormous amount of work 6 months ago to think through an entire year of observing, and to the readers and photographers who helped doublecheck the math to make sure it’s accurate.

Click here to download a copy in PDF format, or click here to download a copy in EPUB format.

Fraser Cain

Publisher, Universe Today

