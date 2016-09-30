  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Login

Weekly Space Hangout – Sept 30, 2016: Please Don’t Break Our Hearts Elon Musk

Article Updated: 21 Oct , 2016
by
Video

Host: Fraser Cain (@fcain)

Guests:

Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg)
Dave Dickinson (www.astroguyz.com / @astroguyz)
Kimberly Cartier ( KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Yoav Landsman (@MasaCritit)

Their stories this week:

Elon’s Mars fantasy

Hidden spiral arms in planet-forming disk

First extragalactic gamma-ray binary

China’s new 500 metre radio scope

Rosetta’s last plunge

We’ve had an abundance of news stories for the past few months, and not enough time to get to them all. So we are now using a tool called Trello to submit and vote on stories we would like to see covered each week, and then Fraser will be selecting the stories from there. Here is the link to the Trello WSH page (http://bit.ly/WSHVote), which you can see without logging in. If you’d like to vote, just create a login and help us decide what to cover!

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

If you would like to sign up for the AstronomyCast Solar Eclipse Escape, where you can meet Fraser and Pamela, plus WSH Crew and other fans, visit our site linked above and sign up!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Friday at 12:00 pm Pacific / 3:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Universe Today YouTube page.

Podcast (wshaudio): Download (Duration: 1:02:49 — 57.5MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Podcast (wshvideo): Download (496.7MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

, , , , , ,

Related posts

Artist's impression of geysers at the Martian south polar icecap as southern spring begins. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Arizona State University/Ron Miller Spiders Growing on the Surface of Mars Right Before Our Eyes!
This self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle at the "Big Sky" site. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS Book Excerpt: “Incredible Stories From Space,” Roving Mars With Curiosity, part 3
Fiery blastoff of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the EchoStar XIX satellite from Space Launch Complex-41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fl., at 2:13 p.m. EST on Dec. 18, 2016. Credit: Ken Kremer/kenkremer.com Amazing Atlas Seaside Blastoff Highlights EchoStar 19 Zoom to Orbit – Photo/Video Gallery

1 Response

  1. Smokey says:
    October 1, 2016 at 8:51 AM

    “So we are now using a tool called Trello to submit and vote on stories we would like to see covered each week… If you’d like to vote, just create a login and help us decide what to cover!”

    So, I tried to do this by creating a Trello account/log-in as suggested, and none of it is working for me: I can’t create new cards to submit a story, I can’t vote on anything, I can’t chat with anyone, etc. What am I missing? (Something simple, no doubt…)

Comments are closed.

Comments RSS Feed

Subscribe to Universe Today via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 5,505 other subscribers

© Copyright 2016    Universe Today TOP
Powered by Fraser Cain
Close Help make Universe Today better today! See no ads, get videos early, hang out with the team