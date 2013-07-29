  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

spock_screams

Podcast: Sound in Space

Article Updated: 23 Dec , 2015
by

Shhhh, shhh. You can stop screaming. That’s because nobody can hear you … in space. But why not? How does sound work here on Earth, and what would it sound like on other planets?

"Sound" on the Astronomy Cast website, with shownotes and transcript.

And the podcast is also available as a video, as Fraser and Pamela now record Astronomy Cast as part of a Google+ Hangout (usually recorded every Monday at 3 pm Eastern Time):

1 Response

