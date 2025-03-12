Whoa! Astronomers Found 128 New Moons Orbiting Saturn

An international team of astronomers working with the Canada France Hawaii Telescope have discovered a whopping 128 more moons orbiting Saturn. The Minor Planet Center confirmed the discoveries on March 11th. The team observed Saturn repeatedly between 2019 and 2021 and combined multiple images, reducing noise and strengthening the signal from the moons. Initially, they found 64 new moons and many more objects that couldn't be confirmed at the time.

A new paper submitted to the Planetary Science Journal presents the discovery of these first 64 new Saturnian moons. The lead author is Edward Ashton, whose paper is titled "Retrograde predominance of small Saturnian moons reiterates a recent retrograde collisional disruption." Ashton is a postdoctoral fellow in the Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics at Academia Sinica and received his Astronomy PhD at the University of British Columbia.

Their discovery led to further observations in 2023.

“With the knowledge that these were probably moons and that there were likely even more waiting to be discovered, we revisited the same sky fields for three consecutive months in 2023," said lead researcher Dr. Edward Ashton. "Sure enough, we found 128 new moons."

Jupiter and Saturn have taken turns hosting the most known moons. Jupiter's current number of known moons is 85, and that number is expected to rise. However, according to Ashton, Jupiter will probably never catch up.

"Based on our projections, I don't think Jupiter will ever catch up," Ashton said. Jupiter currently hosts 95 confirmed moons.

All of the new moons are irregular moons. Irregular moons follow wide, elliptical orbits and are often highly inclined. They're much different from regular moons like Earth's Moon, which follows a much less elliptical path and is only slightly inclined. The difference is because of their origins.

This image shows Saturn's 122 irregular moons, including Titan, Hyperion, and Iapetus, for comparison. This is from 2023 and doesn't include the new moons. Image Credit: By Nrco0e - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=132460053

While Earth's Moon formed around Earth, likely due to a giant impact billions of years ago, Saturn's new moons are probably captured objects. They're also small, which means they're likely fragments from collisions involving the captured objects and other moons.

"These moons are a few kilometres in size and are likely all fragments of a smaller number of originally captured moons that were broken apart by violent collisions, either with other Saturnian moons or with passing comets," said Dr. Brett Gladman, professor in the UBC department of Physics and Astronomy (PHAS).

Saturn is a mysterious planet, not only because of its iconic rings but also because of its population of moons. Prior to this discovery, astronomers knew that the ratio of small moons to large ones was skewed. There are far more smaller moons than large ones, and that's what motivated these new observations. These small moons are likely fragments of larger ones. That means there was likely a massive collision in the Saturn system within the last 100 million years.

The majority of the moons follow retrograde orbits, which also suggests they were originally captured objects rather than in-situ moons.

In a 2021 paper, Ashton and his co-researchers showed that a relatively recent collision in the Saturnian system is responsible for these moons. "We hypothesize that the steep Saturnian size distribution, from D = 4 km down to 3 km, is a signature of a significant "recent" collision (or collisions) in its irregular moon system," the authors wrote. "The argument for recency is because mutual collisions should subsequently grind down the initially steep size distribution toward an equilibrium value of q ≃ 3.5, as seems to have occurred at Jupiter."