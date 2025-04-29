Vesta: Not Quite a Planet, Not Quite an Asteroid

As the second-largest object in the main asteroid belt, Vesta attracts a healthy amount of scientific interest. While smaller asteroids in the belt are considered fragments of collisions, scientists think Vesta and the other three large objects in the belt are likely primordial and have survived for billions of years. They believe that Vesta was on its way to becoming a planet and that the Solar System's rocky planets likely began as protoplanets just like it. But new research is casting doubt on that conclusion.

One of the defining features of rocky planets is differentiation. They have a core, a mantle, and a crust that form when the planet is molten. During this molten phase, material separates by density, with heavier elements sinking to the center. This explains why Earth has a dense iron and nickel core, while the crust features ample oxygen and silica.

For a long time, scientists believed this was true of Vesta. The idea that Vesta had a core, mantle, and crust was widely accepted. New research based on data from NASA's Dawn mission suggests that the body is more uniform than thought.

The research is titled "A small core in Vesta inferred from Dawn's observations." The lead author is Ryan Park, a Senior Research Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"Our findings show Vesta’s history is far more complex than previously believed, shaped by unique processes like interrupted planetary differentation and late-stage collisions." - Ryan Park, NASA/JPL

Dawn visited Vesta for 14 months beginning in July 2011, before continuing its mission by visiting Ceres. By visiting these protoplanets, the mission hoped to understand conditions in the very early Solar System. It measured the abundances of rock-forming elements like oxygen, magnesium, aluminum, silicon, calcium, titanium, and iron.

This artist's illustration shows Dawn approaching Vesta, with its telltale ion engine. Image Credit: Northrop Grumman

Vesta is approximately 525 km in diameter, and initial research based on Dawn's data showed that it had an iron-rich core. A 2012 paper said its "average core size (equivalent spherical core size) has a radius of 107 to 113 km." The same paper also explained that "Dawn's exploration has confirmed that Vesta is a surviving protoplanet ... that appears to have accreted early and differentiated, forming an iron core that may have sustained a magnetic dynamo."

This new research contradicts that conclusion.

"Vesta’s large-scale interior structure had previously been constrained primarily using the gravity and shape data from the Dawn mission," Park and co-authors write in their paper. "However, these data alone still allow a wide range of possibilities for the differentiation state of the body."

The authors explain that the moment of inertia is critical in determining Vesta's interior. The moment of inertia is a foundational idea in physics that measures how an object resists rotation. As an object rotates on its axis, different parts of the object are at various distances from the axis. When measuring Vesta's moment of inertia, scientists are measuring how mass is distributed from the core to the surface.

This new research presents an updated measurement of Vesta's moment of inertia, which indicates that the body is not as differentiated as thought and may not have a well-defined core. The new data "suggests that Vesta's interior has limited density stratification beneath its howardite–eucrite–diogenite-dominated crust," the authors write. They found that Vesta's mantle density is higher than thought, and there's only a limited contrast between the density of the mantle and the core. Effectively, this means there's no core, or at most, a very small one.