Venus Could Be Much More Volcanically Active Than We Thought

Even though Jupiter's moon Io is considered the most volcanically active world in the Solar System, Venus actually has more volcanoes and volcanic features on its surface. For a long time, scientists thought that most of these features and volcanoes were ancient remnants of the planet's geological past. However, newer research shows that Venus could still be volcanically active.

Io retains the crown for most active volcanoes in the Solar System, with more than 400. But with about 85,000 volcanoes, Venus is the overall king of volcanism. While Venus has largely been considered volcanically dormant, that's changing. Venus is difficult to observe and that's made its volcanism seem extinguished.

New research in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors shows that Venus' crust could still be convectively active. The paper is titled "On the possibility of convection in the Venusian crust," and the authors are Slava Solomatov and Chhavi Jain. Solomatov is a professor of Earth, Environmental, and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, and Jain is a postdoctoral fellow at WashU.

Earth and Venus are sometimes referred to as 'sister planets' because they're both rocky, inner Solar System planets about the same size. Aside from those similarities, the planets are not much like siblings. Earth is temperate and life abounds in its oceans and on its land. Venus, as is well known to most people, is blisteringly hot and has a toxic atmosphere with extremely high pressure.

Still, the planets were likely much more similar at the time of formation, and how the two diverged is an active and intriguing area of study. For one thing, Venus is not able to shed heat the way Earth does.

Earth's plate tectonics help the planet shed excess heat and avoid the runaway greenhouse effect. This process is driven by convection in the planet's mantle, which also drives volcanic activity both at mid-ocean ridges and surface volcanoes.

This simple graphic shows the basics of mantle convection. It shows a mid-ocean ridge (spreading) and a subduction zone (subduction of the oceanic plate) as well as a volcano. (Illustration: eskp.de, Licence: CC BY 4.0)

Venus may experience a type of convection separate from Earth's mantle convection. The planet's convection may take place in the much thinner crust.

"Nobody had really considered the possibility of convection in the crust of Venus before," said Solomatov in a press release. "Our calculations suggest that convection is possible and perhaps likely. If true, it gives us new insight into the evolution of the planet."

Earth's mantle convection is like a conveyor belt of matter and heat. As the surface crust is subducted back into the mantle, it carries water with it that helps cool the mantle. It also takes CO2 from the atmosphere and solidifies it into rock. As material from the mantle rises due to convection, it creates mid-ocean ridges and volcanoes.

Both Venus and Earth have cores, mantles, and crusts, but their crusts are different in thickness. Earth's crust is about 40km thick in the continents and 6 km thick in the ocean basins. According to the authors, these are too thin to support convection.

Venus and Earth are similar in structure yet different in many other ways. Image Credit: Kane and Byrne, 2024

Venus's crust is likely thicker and stronger than Earth's. Depending on location, type of rock, and temperature, Venus' crust could be between 30 and 90 km thick. That may be thick enough, at least in some locations, to maintain convection. This would be crustal convection vs. Earth's mantle convection.

Solomatov and Jain developed new theories based on fluid dynamics and applied them to Venus.

"We evaluate the possibility of convection in the Venusian crust by utilizing recently developed scaling laws for the onset of convection in temperature and stress-dependent viscosity fluids, heated from below or from within," the authors write. They determined that within "plausible ranges of surface heat flux, crustal thickness, and rheologies," crustal convection is possible. Rheology is basically the study of how materials flow and how they're influenced by viscosity and other forces. The implication is that the physical properties of the Venusian crust don't prohibit convection.

"Crustal convection, if it occurs, would affect the heat transfer across the Venusian crust and may produce various surface features such as novas and coronas," the authors write in their paper.

The problem is finding evidence of crustal convection on Venus's surface. Venus's thick clouds make it impossible to see the surface in optical light, making radar necessary to examine it. Fortunately, NASA's Magellan spacecraft successfully mapped almost the entire surface of Venus with radar, and the Pioneer Venus Orbiter also carried a surface radar mapper.