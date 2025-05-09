There are Many Ways to Interpret the Atmosphere of K2-18 b

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. That truism, now known as the "Sagan standard" after science communication Carl Sagan, has been around in some form since David Hume first published it in the 1740s. But, with modern-day data collection, sometimes even extraordinary evidence isn't enough - it's how you interpret it. That's the argument behind a new pre-print paper by Luis Welbanks and their colleagues at Arizona State University and various other American institutions. They analyzed the data behind the recent claims of biosignature detection in the atmosphere of K2-18b and found that other non-biological interpretations could also explain the data. We previously reported on the detection of dimethyl sulphide (DMS) in the atmosphere of K2-18b, a sub-Neptunian exoplanet orbiting a star about 124 light-years away in the constellation Leo. The finding was initially reported in September 2023, with more recent data from April seeming to back up the claim. However, we've also reported plenty of other explanations for that signal, including explanations of the signal's non-biological creation and overarching discussions about whether the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which first collected the data, could even detect life on other planets. Obviously, claims such as finding life on an exoplanet will garner a lot of skeptics, and this new paper continues in that tradition.

Fraser discusses the latest discoveries on K2-18b's atmosphere. It takes a more statistical approach to its criticism, though. It rightly claims that detecting individual chemicals in the atmosphere is hard. Doing so with the limited data that even instruments like JWST can provide requires comparing potential models of the atmosphere to the data and seeing which one best represents it. Unfortunately, this requires a lot of statistical guessing. To simplify the process, astronomers typically eliminate entire classes of models to conform to "Occam's Razor"—the philosophical principle that the simplest explanation is the most likely. To do so, they use the Bayesian model comparison technique, which compares the relative fit of two separate models to the data and selects the one that fits better as the more likely scenario. This practice leads to two problems. First, if all the models are poor representations of reality, the one that comes out on top of the Bayesian analysis is simply the "least inadequate" one. That doesn't engender much confidence in the model's accuracy. On the other hand, if multiple models fit the data well, even if one fits better, it doesn't necessarily mean that the others are inaccurate.