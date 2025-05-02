The White House Releases its 2026 Budget Request for NASA. Cuts to SLS, Gateway and Orion

Earlier today, the Committee on Appropriations released its recommendations for discretionary funding for fiscal year 2026 (FY 2026). In addition to recommending significant cuts to international programs, education, health, and other departments, the Budget slashes funding to multiple NASA programs and initiatives. Overall, the Budget allocates $7 billion for lunar exploration and $1 billion for programs focused on Mars. However, NASA is also facing deep cuts and the cancellation of many programs that are part of its "Moon to Mars" and science objectives.

The Budget proposal states several times that NASA's priorities should be returning astronauts to the Moon ahead of China (which is planning on sending the first taikonauts to the lunar surface by 2030) and being the first space agency to send humans to Mars. At the same time, the Budget calls for the cancellation of the SLS, Orion, Gateway, and Mars Sample Return (MSR) missions. It also directs NASA to find more "cost-effective" measures, particularly commercial launch services and space stations.

The Budget calls for a total reduction of $6.34 billion compared to FY 2025, when NASA was allocated $25.4 billion. This makes NASA's Budget for the coming year about $18.8 billion, roughly equivalent to NASA's Budget for 1980 ($18.925 billion, adjusted for inflation).

Moon to Mars

As the top priority of the FY 2026, the proposed Budget recommends an additional $647 million for Human Space Exploration, specifically for "Mars-focused programs." This includes the sample-return mission, which will now be the responsibility of future crewed missions scheduled for the 2030s. This represents a reversal of the agency's previous decision to conduct a joint robotic sample-return involving an orbiter, lander, sample retrieval helicopters, and an ascent vehicle developed by NASA and the ESA.

This was largely motivated by budget concerns and the lack of progress in many elements of the "Moon to Mars" mission architecture. This included the proposed Deep Space Transport (DST) and the Mars Base Camp, which were deemed essential to NASA's long-term vision for sending crewed missions to Mars. Without a clear date on when astronauts would reach Mars, the MSR was seen as a cost-effective alternative that could be sent in the meantime. However, the mission has been in budget limbo for years and is (per the report) "grossly over budget" and "unaffordable."

As for the Artemis Program, NASA is again facing a major restructuring of its proposed mission architecture and deep cuts. In short, NASA is facing a reduction of $879 million for Legacy Human Exploration Systems. Specifically, the proposed Budget includes a plan to phase out the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft after the Artemis III mission is complete. As of 2016, NASA planned to use the SLS to deliver the elements of the Lunar Gateway to the Moon, which would be paired with a reusable lunar lander. Using the SLS and Orion, astronauts would be delivered to the Gateway by 2028 and begin conducting regular missions to the surface.

In 2019, Vice President Mike Pence announced that this timetable was to be expedited by four years. Henceforth, NASA was tasked with returning astronauts to the Moon no later than 2024. The Gateway was deprioritized as a result, and SpaceX was contracted to launch the station's core elements - the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) and Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) - using the Falcon Heavy. This mission was scheduled to take place in 2024 (now 2027), just a few months before Artemis III was to take place.

Meanwhile, NASA was forced to investigate alternatives to the Gateway and reusable lunar lander. By 2020, the task of creating a Human Landing System (HLS) was (again) awarded to SpaceX for their Starship HLS. Nevertheless, the Gateway remained a key element of the Artemis Program and was scheduled for completion with the delivery of the International Habitation Module (I-Hab) in 2028 using the SLS. Afterward, NASA anticipated sending missions to the Moon at a rate of once a year. However, NASA now faces the cancellation of the SLS, Orion, and Gateway after 2027. Per the report: