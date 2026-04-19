The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has Discovered 11,000 New Asteroids, and It's Barely Even Started!

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory was built with an ambitious purpose in mind. As part of its 10-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), the Rubin Observatory will gather about 30 petabytes of data. This will include creating an inventory of the Solar System, transient objects (such as supernovae and variable stars), and mapping the Milky Way. Using preliminary data gathered by the Observatory, scientists have already discovered 11,000 new asteroids in the Solar System. These results were confirmed by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center (IAU-MPC).

This constitutes the largest single batch of asteroid discoveries in the past year. The discoveries were the result of 1 million observations spanning a month and a half, covering over 11,000 new asteroids and more than 80,000 already known asteroids. The new data was acquired as part of Rubin’s early optimization surveys and is a testament to Rubin's sophisticated instruments. It also offers a preview of the impact Rubin will have on Solar System science once it begins the LSST campaign next year.

Mario Juric, a faculty member at the University of Washington and the Rubin Solar System Lead Scientist, explained in an official press release:

This first large submission after Rubin First Look is just the tip of the iceberg and shows that the observatory is ready. What used to take years or decades to discover, Rubin will unearth in months. We are beginning to deliver on Rubin’s promise to fundamentally reshape our inventory of the Solar System and open the door to discoveries we haven’t yet imagined.

*A rendering of the inner Solar System showing the asteroids discovered by Rubin in light teal. Known asteroids are dark blue. Credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory/NSF NOIRLab/SLAC/AURA/R/NASA/Goddard/ESA/Gaia/DPAC*

The dataset includes 33 previously unknown near-Earth objects (NEOs), the largest of which measures about 500 meters (1640 ft) in diameter. This is especially significant given that some NEOs are classified as potentially hazardous objects (PHOs), those that could impact Earth in the future. None of the newly-discovered objects poses a threat to Earth. Once fully operational, Rubin is expected to reveal nearly 90,000 new NEOs, nearly doubling the number of known NEOs larger than 140 meters to around 70%, some of which may be PHOs. This will make Rubin a vital part of planetary defense.

The dataset also includes roughly 380 trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs), two of which have extremely large, elongated orbits. At their farthest point (periapsis), these two objects (provisionally named 2025 LS2 and 2025 MX348) are roughly 1000 times farther away from the Sun than Earth. This places them among the 30 most distant minor planets known. The newly discovered objects are a significant addition to the 5,000 TNOs discovered over the past three decades, representing a significant growth in the study of these icy, distant objects.

Former MPC Director Matthew Holman, a Senior Astrophysicist at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA), spearheaded the work on the TNO discovery pipeline. “Searching for a TNO is like searching for a needle in a field of haystacks — out of millions of flickering sources in the sky, teaching a computer to sift through billions of combinations and identify those that are likely to be distant worlds in our Solar System required novel algorithmic approaches,” he said.

Along with Kevin Napier, a research scientist at the CfA, Holman developed the algorithms to detect distant Solar System objects with Rubin data. “Objects like these offer a tantalizing probe of the Solar System’s outermost reaches, from telling us how the planets moved early on in the Solar System’s history, to whether a hitherto undiscovered 9th large planet may still be out there,” he added.

Orbital distribution of 11,097 newly discovered asteroids from NSF–DOE Rubin Observatory's Early Optimization Survey. Credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory/NSF NOIRLab/SLAC/AURA/R/NASA/Goddard/ESA/Gaia/DPAC*

Ari Heinze, a research assistant at the University of Washington, built the software that enabled their detection with Jacob Kurlander, a graduate student at the University of Washington. As he noted:

Rubin’s unique observing cadence required a whole new software architecture for asteroid discovery. We built it, and it works. Even with just early, engineering-quality data, Rubin discovered 11,000 asteroids and measured more precise orbits for tens of thousands more. It seems pretty clear this observatory will revolutionize our knowledge of the asteroid belt.

The MPC's verification of this large group of asteroids also means the entire scientific community can access the data, refine orbits, and begin analysis immediately. And these discoveries are just the beginning, given that the LSST hasn't even started yet! Over the course of this ten-year survey, scientists expect Rubin to discover this many asteroids every two to three nights in the first few years. This will triple the census of known asteroids and increase the number of known TNOs by close to a factor of 10.

The discoveries were made possible by Rubin's unique combination of a large mirror, its LSST digital camera (the largest ever built), and highly sophisticated software. These capabilities, along with the advanced data pipelines, are enabling the detection of faint, fast-moving objects in our Solar System. Rubin can survey the sky with roughly six times the sensitivity of most current asteroid searches, allowing it to detect smaller and more distant objects than ever before. This will improve our understanding of the Solar System and its evolutionary history.

People are encouraged to visit the Rubin Orbitviewer site and the Small Body Explorer to learn more about the newly discovered asteroids and interact with them virtually.

Further Reading: Rubin Observatory