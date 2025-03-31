Subsurface Habitats on the Moon and Mars Could Be Grown Using Mushrooms and Inflatable Robots

For example, subsurface recesses maintain comfortable living room temperatures and are shielded from cosmic radiation, meteorites, and surface dust. Through the NASA Advanced Innovative Concepts (NIAC) program, several interesting technologies are being researched to help build and maintain these habitats. In a recent study, a team of researchers explored candidate lava tubes and dike tip voids and how developments funded by the NIAC program could be utilized to build bases in them.

All long-term plans for human space exploration and research depend upon habitats that allow for long-duration stays. To date, most concepts involve surface habitats that leverage in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) for building materials and construction techniques. However, additional planning has been directed towards habitats that take advantage of underground recesses, such as stable lava tubes. These features have been noted on both the Moon and Mars and offer several advantages over surface habitats.

Possible Locations:

Planetary research has revealed that multiple rocky bodies in the Solar System—including Mercury, the Moon, and Mars—have stable lava tubes and underground recesses. Like Earth, these are attributed to volcanic activity, which all these bodies experienced early in their history. These volcanoes produced lava flows whose surfaces cooled and solidified, leaving behind subsurface tubes that are usually accessible through collapsed sections of holes in the roof (known as "skylights.")

Whereas lava tubes on Earth typically measure 10 to 100 meters (33 to 330 ft) in diameter, these features are much larger on the Moon and Mars. Orbiter missions have identified tubes on Mars that are 100 times wider, while lunar tubes have been observed that are 1000 times wider - large enough to fit entire cities within! Recent research has also revealed how eruptions on the Moon and Mars often consist of "dikes," where magma rises into an existing fracture or creates a new crack by forcing its way through the existing rock.

These eruptions often stall due to gas separation as they approach the surface, creating "linear dike-tip voids" extending several kilometers in length and about 250 m (820 ft) in height. These two candidates, near-surface lava tubes and linear dike-tip voids, provide a potentially abundant source of habitats on the Moon and Mars that protect against the elements but do not require significant construction on the surface.

Methods:

To summarize, ISRU techniques require significant building materials, energy resources, and water, all of which must be harvested locally. Various methods have been proposed for leveraging 3D-printing technology and using lunar or Martian regolith as the feedstock. These include mixing the regolith with a bonding agent to create "lunacrete" and sintering the regolith with microwaves to create a molten ceramic that can be printed on the surface.

However, other concepts have been explored through the NIAC program, including synthetic biology, structures grown using fungal mycelium (Myco-architecture), and flexible, foldable, and inflatable forms. Whereas ISRU techniques already reduce the total mass that needs to be launched from Earth, the ability to grow structures on-site via Myco-architecture-enabled techniques dramatically reduces it further. As Maurer told Universe Today via email: