SKA May Detect Magnetic Fields on Distant Exoplanets

Studying exoplanets has provided astronomers with a plethora of insights regarding what characteristics need to be searched to find life beyond Earth. For the longest time, astronomers merely thought an exoplanet in a star’s habitable zone was a sufficient criterion for an Earth-like world. However, astronomers have learned that certain stars are more active than our Sun, resulting in exoplanets orbiting in the habitable zone being blasted with far more radiation than Earth could handle. In recent years, astronomers have recognized that a planet’s magnetic field, which shields the Earth from harmful radiation, could be a prime characteristic for identifying Earth-like worlds.

Now, an international team of scientists might help shed new light on studying exoplanet magnetic fields, as they discussed in a chapter published in Advancing Astrophysics with the SKA II, which is a 2026 science book sponsored by the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO). In this chapter, the researchers discuss how the SKA could be used to not only study the magnetic fields on exoplanets, but on ultracool dwarfs (UCDs), too. As their name implies, UCDs are stars that are smaller and cooler than our Sun, some of which are brown dwarfs, with brown dwarfs being celestial objects between the size of Jupiter and our Sun but failed to reach the necessary size to achieve nuclear fusion.

Research into magnetic fields on exoplanets is still in its early infancy, with astronomers only recently detecting radio waves from an exoplanet that could indicate the presence of a magnetic field through the radio emissions from the exoplanet’s aurorae. However, this study discusses how UCDs could be prime targets since astronomers have been detecting radio waves from them for several decades.

Through a series of mathematical equations and computer models, the researchers discuss how the SKA could potentially revolutionize the search for magnetic fields on exoplanets by building off the decades-long research into UCD magnetic fields. This includes potentially detecting not only auroral radio signals but also using these radio signals to further characterize the exoplanet’s magnetic field, radiation belt, and even potential satellites, with the researchers only using the term “exomoon” once in the paper.

The study notes how this could be accomplished through observational methods known as interferometry and astrometry, which involves collecting data from several telescopes and measuring distances and star movements, respectively. The researchers note this could potentially enable astronomers to detect exoplanets only a few masses larger than Earth orbiting UCDs.

The study concludes by saying, “Targeted observations will also be a viable detection strategy in specific cases, such as for monitoring the most promising exoplanetary systems and the known population of radio-emitting UCDs. New candidate systems detected in surveys with the SKA and other operating radio telescopes may also be suited to targeted follow-up. Detecting satellites around nearby radio-emitting stars and UCDs through astrometry will also demand targeted monitoring over multiple years. Any one of these approaches will likely deliver unprecedented insights into the formation and evolution of extrasolar worlds.”

As noted, detecting exoplanet magnetic fields is still in the very early stages of research, with astronomers very recently announcing the discovery of radio signals emanating from an exoplanet, Beta Pictoris b. This exoplanet is located about 63 light-years from Earth, is about 10 to 12 Jupiter masses, and orbits its star in about 23.7 years from a distance of about 10 astronomical units (AU). The researchers for this study, which can be found on arXiv, suggest Beta Pictoris b boasts a powerful magnetic field with the radio signals potentially coming from the exoplanet’s aurorae. Also, a June 2026 study published in Nature Astronomy discussed the detection of a magnetic field around a hot Jupiter exoplanet.

How will the Square Kilometre Array help astronomers identify and categorize exoplanet magnetic fields in the coming years and decades? Only time will tell, and this is why we science!

As always, keep doing science & keep looking up!