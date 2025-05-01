Scientists Gain a New Understanding of How Stars and Planets Form

As young stars form, they exert a powerful influence on their surroundings and create complex interactions between them and their environments. As they gobble up gas and dust, they generate a rotating disk of material. This protoplanetary disk is where planets form, and new research shows that stars can feed too quickly and end up regurgitating material back into the disk.

Thanks to ALMA, we have a growing understanding of protoplanetary disks. The Atacama Large Millimetre-submillimetre Array (ALMA) has imaged more than 100 of them. It has the angular resolution to study these disks and find the telltale gaps where astronomers think young planets are forming. Before ALMA, astronomers thought these young disks were smooth, but the powerful radio telescope showed us that planet formation begins early.

Through ALMA's observations and other work, astronomers discovered discrepancies. No theoretical model can explain the size of protoplanetary disks (PD) around pre-main-sequence stars (PMS). This "protoplanetary disk size-mass discrepancy" rests on two contradicting observations.

These are 20 of the protoplanetary disks imaged by ALMA. Astronomers think each gap is where a planet is forming. Image Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), S. Andrews et al.; NRAO/AUI/NSF, S. Dagnello

ALMA observations show that PD are larger around more massive stars. Yet these same disks dissipate much faster than around lower-mass stars. This brings a paradox into focus: massive stars have larger disks but less time for planets to form.

New research in Nature Astronomy may have a solution. It's titled "The formation of protoplanetary disks through pre-main-sequence Bondi–Hoyle accretion." The lead author is Paolo Padoan, a research professor at the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICSUB).

In our current understanding of planet formation in the PD, the PD are considered finite mass reservoirs available for planets. They contain what's left over after a gas cloud collapses into a protostellar core. This understanding places strong constraints on our disk-evolution and planet-formation models.

"We propose a different scenario in which protoplanetary disks of pre-main-sequence stars are primarily assembled by Bondi–Hoyle accretion from the parent gas cloud," the authors write. "We demonstrate that Bondi–Hoyle accretion can supply not only the mass but also the angular momentum necessary to explain the observed size of protoplanetary disks."

Bondi-Hoyle accretion describes how an object accretes matter while moving through a gas. It's an extension of simple Bondi accretion, which describes a stationary object accreting mass. In this case, the velocity of the PD supplies the movement.

In Bondi accretion, the accretion of matter is spherical and symmetric. In Bondi-Hoyle accretion, things are more complex. The accretion is neither spherical nor symmetric, and can even create an accretion wake. In this work, Bondi-Hoyle accretion means the young star is accreting too much matter from its surroundings, and some of the matter is returned to the PD.

"Stars are born in groups or clusters within large gas clouds and can remain in this environment for several million years after their birth," said Padoan in a press release.