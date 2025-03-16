Pallas Has a Very Blue Family

Despite their overall similarities, asteroids are usually pretty distinct from one another. Vesta has a very different spectroscopic profile than Psyche, for example. So it might come as no surprise that another of the main asteroids - Pallas - is in a class all its own except for the 300 or so members of its "family" with similar orbital profiles and spectroscopic lines. A new paper from researchers who were then Visiting Astronomers at NASA's Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) in Haiwi'i took a look at members of that family in the infrared for the first time and compared them to a particular Near-Earth object that might have a similar make-up. Pallas has been studied for decades, given its spot as the third biggest asteroid in the asteroid belt, behind Ceres and Vesta. Its 513km diameter isn't the most unique thing about it, though—it's the fact that it's blue. "Blue," in this case, is relative. Like stars, a "blue" asteroid wouldn't necessarily appear blue to the naked eye—it just has spikes at specific spectroscopic frequencies associated with that color of light. Pallas's spectroscopic profile places it firmly in the B-type category, a special version of a C-type carbonaceous asteroid with a blue tint—and it only makes up about 4% of the total number of asteroids known to science.

Fraser describes what makes the asteroid belt the asteroid belt. While Pallas has been a well-known example of this rare type of asteroid for some time, there are plenty surrounding it that have not been studied as much. Pallas has a "family" that shares a similar spectrographic profile to its parent, but they have never been studied in detail. Asteroid families are created when the parent body, in this case, Pallas itself, is hit by another large object, and fragments of that parent body are ejected into space, but only fast enough to fall into orbits slightly away from the parent. Typically, they keep attributes like orbital eccentricity, speed, and, importantly for this study, spectroscopic profile. A study in 1994 first noted that Pallas had a family, mainly consisting of asteroids smaller than 20 km in diameter. What they lack in overall size, though, they make up in sheer numbers - there are an estimated 300 asteroids in Pallas' family. The study authors looked at 23 Pallas family members using the near-infrared (NIR) camera on the IRTF and found spectrographic profiles similar primarily to Pallas itself. However, those profiles also don't quite fit into standard categorizations of meteors, which are commonly used to study the compositions of asteroids without having actually to visit them. The closest fit, according to the study, are CY and CI meteorites, which are known for having undergone both water-based and heat-based transformations at some point in their lifetime. However, some family members more closely mimic CM and CK chondrite meteors, which are mainly impacted by just water.