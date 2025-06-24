NASA’s LRO Views ispace HAKUTO-R Mission 2 Moon Lander Impact Site

By Matthew Williams - June 24, 2025 at 8:20 AM UTC | Missions
RESILIENCE lunar lander impact site, as seen by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) on June 11, 2025. The lander created a dark smudge surrounded by a subtle bright halo. Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University.
RESILIENCE lunar lander impact site, as seen by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) on June 11, 2025. The lander created a dark smudge surrounded by a subtle bright halo. Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University.

On January 15th, 2025, the Japanese commercial space company ispace launched its HAKUTO-R Mission 2 Resilience to the Moon. On June 5th, 2025, the lander crashed down on the lunar surface due to a malfunction with its Laser Range Finder (LRF). Six days later, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) captured photos of the site where RESILIENCE experienced a hard landing.

The image, shown above, was acquired by LRO's right Narrow Angle Camera while the orbiter was at an altitude of about 80 km (50 mi) above the Mare Frigoris region (Latin for "Sea of Cold"). This region in the Moon's northern hemisphere is characterized by volcanic soil interspersed with large-scale faults (aka wrinkle ridges). The landing site is visible as a dark smudge (just above the arrow), which was created when the lander crashed down, kicking up subsurface regolith in the process. It is surrounded by a bright halo, the result of surface regolith scattered by the impact and scoured the surface.

Despite the loss of Resilience and its predecessor, HAKUTO-R Mission 1, ispace is committed to conducting lunar exploration using its commercial landers, rovers, and other robotic elements. Earlier today, the company released its Technical Cause Analysis for the HAKUTO-R Mission 2 crash, which confirmed that an anomaly with the lander's LRF was responsible.

Temporal sequence showing site before and after impact. Credit: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University Temporal sequence showing site before and after impact. Credit: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

Further Reading: NASA

Matthew Williams

Matthew Williams

Matt Williams is a space journalist, science communicator, and author with several published titles and studies. His work is featured in The Ross 248 Project and Interstellar Travel edited by NASA alumni Les Johnson and Ken Roy. He also hosts the podcast series Stories from Space at ITSP Magazine. He lives in beautiful British Columbia with his wife and family. For more information, check out his website.