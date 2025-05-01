Kardashev Type 2 Civilizations Might Be An Unsustainable Fantasy

We tend to think of Extraterrestrial Intelligences (ETIs)—if they exist—as civilizations that have overcome the problems that still plague us. They're advanced, peaceful, disease-free technological societies that enjoy absolute political stability and accomplish feats of impeccable engineering. Can that really be true in a Universe where entropy sets the stage upon which events unfold?

We use the Kardashev Scale to imagine how civilizations progress. Underlying the scale is an understanding that energy drives that progress. Our primitive ancestors got their energy by digging for tubers, picking fruits and nuts, and scavenging carrion. Eventually, we worked in organized groups and hunted for game. The widespread use of fire triggered progress as more nutrients became available. Then came windmills, waterwheels, and coal-burning. Now we build solar power plants, atomic fission reactors and massive hydroelectric dams.

The Kardashev Scale picks up from there, giving us a way to understand how technological civilizations might harness energy.

A Kardashev Type 1 civilization harnesses all the energy that reaches its planet from its star. A Type 2 civilization harnesses all of the energy from its star using something like a Dyson Sphere or a satellite megaswarm. A Type 3 civilization harnesses energy on a galactic scale. Some say we're at about 0.7 on the Kardashev Scale right now. The Kardashev Scale is a helpful thought experiment, but is it realistic? Are Type 2 megaswarms sustainable?

"At first glance, megaswarms may seem to be ideal passive technosignatures, eonic structures that sit invulnerable as the universe around them ages." - Brian Lacki, Breakthrough Listen Initiative.

New research by Brian Lacki, a theoretical astronomer with the Breakthrough Listen Initiative, examines the feasibility of satellite megaswarms employed by Kardashev Type 2 civilizations. It's titled "Ground to Dust: Collisional Cascades and the Fate of Kardashev II Megaswarms," and will be published in The Astrophysical Journal.

The Very Large Array is involved with SETI, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence. Image Credit: Alex Savello/NRAO

"Extraterrestrial intelligences are speculated to surround stars with structures to collect their energy or to signal distant observers," Lacki writes. "If they exist, these most likely are megaswarms, vast constellations of satellites (elements) in orbit around the hosts."

The engineering involved in building and maintaining such a system is mind-boggling.

Such a megaswarm would consist of millions or billions of individual elements. Potential collisions would menace the system and require an intricate guidance system that could self-correct for millennia or even longer. It would also need backup systems and fail-safe mechanisms. The danger is that once one of the elements fails, it could collide with another, triggering a cascade of collisions that could bring the entire system down.

"Although long-lived megaswarms are extremely powerful technosignatures, they are liable to be subject to collisional cascades once guidance systems start failing," Lacki writes.

Lacki calculated the collision time for such a swarm as "roughly an orbital period divided by the covering fraction of the swarm." He says that structuring the swarm differently can change collision velocities, but collisions are a certainty once any randomness appears in the orbits of the elements.

He also says that "... once the collisional cascade begins, it can develop extremely rapidly for hypervelocity collisions."