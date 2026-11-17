Sitting here on the outskirts of our Milky Way Galaxy, it’s hard to imagine the galactic machinations that led to our goldilocks spot around a very welcoming yellow dwarf star. But for decades, astronomers have suspected that the internal dynamics of massive galaxies like ours play an outsized role in regulating star formation.

As observations by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) now reveal, massive galaxies have largescale gaseous outflows that greatly quench their star production.

And as the authors of a new paper in the journal Astrophysics and Space Science describe, JWST has observed a link between outflows from a massive galaxy’s central core and the quenching of star formation at so-called ‘Cosmic Noon.’ That is, roughly 8-12 billion years ago, when the number of stars forming per unit volume in the cosmos reached its peak.

Outflows are large-scale flows of gas, from inside to outside the galaxy usually caused by either supernovae or energetic outbursts from supermassive black holes.

These JWST observations have revealed that outflows are more abundant and more powerful than we thought, suggesting that the evolution of galaxies is strongly impacted by outflows, Sirio Belli, an associate professor at the University of Bologna, Italy and the paper’s co-author, told me via email.

Normally, galaxies are rich in gas, and when the gas is sufficiently cold, it collapses under its own weight and forms a dense cloud from which new stars form. But such outflows likely remove a large quantity of gas from galaxies, which are then unable to form new stars.

Growing supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies drive powerful winds, blowing away gas that would otherwise form stars, Rebecca Davies, the paper’s lead author and an astrophysicist at Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, told me via email. With JWST, we can measure the amount of cold star-forming gas being ejected, Davies told me.

But JWST has also revealed that outflows powered by accretion onto supermassive black holes are linked to the rapid shut-down or ‘quenching’ of star formation.

As for what leads to such quenching?

Quenching can happen if the galaxy runs out of gas or the galaxy stops being able to turn the gas into stars because the gas is too hot or turbulent to collapse, says Davies.

A Poorly Understood Process

One possibility is that the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy releases a large amount of energy which removes and/or heats the gas and prevents the formation of new stars, says Belli.

As such massive galaxies age, their AGN become relatively quiescent, not unlike Sag A* --- our own Milky Way’s supermassive black hole in our galactic center.

The Milky Way’s black hole had a major flare just a few million years ago, smaller outbursts only a century or two ago, and it still flickers almost every day as hot gas swirls just outside it, says Davies.

A key open question is what triggers outflows powerful enough to quench galaxies.

Outflows are very common in massive galaxies at cosmic noon, but most of these galaxies are not quenching: the outflows simply keep the galaxies in equilibrium and prevent them from converting all their gas into stars too quickly, says Davies. Possible triggers of the most powerful outflows include galaxy mergers, or radio jets launched by the central supermassive black holes, she says.

As for how this stellar quenching might impact the formation of molecular clouds that spawn solar type stars and habitable planetary systems?

When galaxies are quenched, the formation of new stars and planets is shut down, with strong repercussions on the probability of developing habitable systems, says Belli. If the Milky Way had been quenched at Cosmic Noon, it would likely not have formed many new stars in the last 10 billion years, and our solar system which is only 5 billion years old would not exist today, he says.

But star formation can become too much of a good thing.

When star formation is too strong there are other problems, such as the large number of stellar explosions that could negatively impact the habitability of planets, says Belli. The connection between galaxy-scale processes and the habitability of planetary systems is only now being investigated, he says.

Sources:

Rebecca Davies

Sirio Belli

Astrophysics and Space Science paper