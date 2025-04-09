The widespread use of low Earth orbit (LEO), especially by thousands of CubeSats, has opened up many opportunities in research and business applications. One particular field that has benefited from the data that CubeSats provide is farming. Precision agriculture (PA) is a technique that uses advanced sensors, including the remote ones on CubeSats, to determine the health and productivity of a farm. A recent review paper from Lamia Rahali and her co-authors at the Mediterranea University of Reggio Calabria's Department of Agriculture looks at how CubeSats have been changing the practice of precision agriculture - and how they may continue to do so.

CubeSats are great remote sensing platforms. They can carry a platform of sensors in a wide range of wavelengths, most of which can provide some direct insight into a farm's physical properties. This process started back in 2003, with basic vegetation modeling at a very low level of spatial resolution and even less temporal resolution—in other words, the pictures of fields were grainy, and they weren't taken very often.

That state improved gradually over the years, but a significant leap forward happened in 2013 when Planet Labs, a company founded by former NASA engineers, launched its first 3U CubeSat with the intent of providing Earth monitoring data. Luckily for farmers, that data can also be used to analyze their crops.

To do so, they must interface with the Planet Labs graphical user interface (GUI) or application programming interface (API). One crucial advantage PlanetLabs has over other companies offering Earth observation is the ease of use of their database systems - they have put significant effort into making the experience of downloading, trending, and analyzing data from their data sources much simpler, which is why researchers like Ms. Rahali and others like her are drawn to them. This is also why they are prominently featured in this more recent review paper.