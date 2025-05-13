Everything in the Universe Could Decay from Hawking Radiation

Hawking radiation, proposed by physicist Stephen Hawking in 1974, describes the process by which black holes surprisingly emit particles and slowly evaporate. Near the event horizon, quantum effects cause virtual particle pairs to form, where one particle may fall into the black hole while its partner escapes as radiation. This groundbreaking theory demonstrated that black holes aren't entirely "black" and provided a crucial connection between general relativity and quantum mechanics, fundamentally changing our understanding of black holes.

Stephen Hawking (Credit : NASA)

A team of researchers from Radboud University in the Netherlands; black hole expert Heino Falcke, quantum physicist Michael Wondrak, and mathematician Walter van Suijlekom - have published a new paper building on their 2023 research. Their previous work revealed that not only do black holes slowly evaporate through hawking radiation but so do other astronomical objects like neutron stars. After receiving numerous inquiries about the timeframe of this evaporation process, their latest publication specifically addresses how long this phenomenon takes to occur.

The shadow of the black hole at the heart of M87 (Credit : Event Horizon Telescope)

The team have even calculated that the universe itself could evaporate away in approximately 10^78^years away when considering Hawking-like radiation effects. Their study shows that white dwarf stars, previously thought to be the most enduring celestial objects, will eventually decay through this radiation process. The team's calculations stem from their reinterpretation of Stephen Hawking's 1975 theory which contradicts Einstein's theory that black holes can only increase in size.

"So the ultimate end of the universe comes much sooner than expected, but fortunately it still takes a very long time." - Heino Falcke, Lead author

Hawking Radiation was once thought to apply only to black holes, but the team's research confirms it also affects any object with a gravitational field, with the time it takes to "evaporate" depending solely on its density. Surprisingly, they discovered that neutron stars and stellar black holes both take about 10^67^years to decay, despite black holes having stronger gravity.

The researchers went one step further and even calculated that the Moon and even (prepare yourself) a human being would evaporate through Hawking-like radiation although we do have about 10^90^years left! They do note however that other processes would likely cause them to disappear sooner. Co-author Walter van Suijlekom emphasised that the study, which combines astrophysics, quantum physics, and mathematics, shows how exploring extreme scenarios can lead to deeper insights and help unravel the mysteries of Hawking radiation.

Even objects like the Moon would decay given enough time

This research not only deepens our understanding of Hawking radiation but also challenges long-held assumptions about the permanence of celestial bodies and even the universe itself. By demonstrating that all objects with mass and gravity—from black holes to humans—are subject to eventual decay, the team has opened new pathways for exploring the fundamental laws that govern our cosmos.

Source :Universe decays faster than thought, but still takes a long time