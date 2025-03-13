Did Water or Lava Cause that Channel? The Answer is in How it Bends

Orbital images of Mars show how water has carved channels into the planet's surface. However, Mars also had a volcanic past when lava carved its own surface channels, confounding scientists' attempts to understand the planet's history. Some channels could also have been carved by ice from cryovolcanic eruptions, adding another layer to the complex issue.

Each of these three channel-carving causes tells scientists something fundamental about a planet's or a moon's geological history, and they need a way to untangle them. They need a way to differentiate between channels carved by water, lava, or ice.

New research in Geology examines this multifaceted challenge and shows how channels carved by water have curves that are distinct from those carved by lava and ice. It's titled "Upstream bend skewing in alluvial meandering rivers is distinct compared to other sinuous channels on the Moon and Earth." The lead author is Juan Vazquez from the Jackson School of Geosciences Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

When NASA's Mariner 9 spacecraft arrived at Mars in 1971, it became the first spacecraft to orbit another planet. That was an important milestone for our fledgling space-faring species. When it arrived, it had to wait out a powerful global dust storm before it could begin taking pictures. Once it did, and once they were transmitted back to Earth, people were amazed.

For the first time, we could clearly see Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the Solar System. We also saw Valles Marineris, a vast canyon system that dwarfs Tibet's Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, the largest canyon on Earth.

Perhaps more surprisingly, the images revealed the presence of what appeared to be water channels on the Martian surface.

This image from NASA's Mariner 9 Mars Orbiter shows what appear to be water channels on the surface of Mars. There was some debate at the time that they could be lava channels. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

While the visual evidence strongly suggested that water carved these channels, scientists were bound to consider other possibilities. One problem was the quality of these early images. They lacked the resolution needed to discern morphological details that can differentiate between water and lava channels. In the end, the debate didn't last that long, and it became clear that water was largely responsible.

Thanks to cameras like the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, scientists now have much clearer images to work with. And while water is recognized as the main carver of Martian channels, researchers also know that some of the channels were carved by lava. There's even some evidence that cryovolcanism carved some of the channels, though that explanation is only suited to smaller gullies and recurring slope lineae, not the large channels we see on the surface.

This orbital image shows Mars' Jezero Crater, where NASA's Perseverance rover is working. It contains a large delta and clear channels that were carved by flowing water long ago. Image Credit: ESA/DLR/FU-Berlin

As scientists investigate Mars's geological history more deeply, it's becoming increasingly important to reliably differentiate between channels carved by water, lava, and cryovolcanic activity. The issue isn't restricted to Mars; it extends to other Solar System bodies, too.

"Sinuous channels occur across the Solar System, forming by many distinct processes," the authors write in their research. "Qualitative similarities between these channels have led to hypotheses that some, or all, aspects of channel sinuosity are universal."

The researchers focused on the "skewness of the bends" in channels, which could help researchers tell water-carved channels from those carved by lava or cryovolcanism.

To try and understand this, the team examined "294 bends from lunar volcanic channels (sinuous rilles), 466 bends from natural and experimental ice melt channels, and 2766 bends from alluvial meandering rivers," they write.

This four-panel figure from the study explains some of the researchers' work. A shows the Juruá River in Brazil. B shows the volcanic sinuous rille Rima Seuss on the Moon. C shows a sinuous ice channel in Greenland. D is an illustration of bend skewing angle and amplitude measurement. The channel centerline with flow direction arrows is shown in blue, inflection points are red circles, and maximum curvature points are yellow circles. Image Credit: Vazquez et al. 2025.

The main difference between the channels is that water carves channels mechanically, while lava and ice erode channels thermally. So, in rivers, centrifugal force pushes the water faster around a channel's outer bends and slowly on the inner bends. The water erodes the outer edges, and sediments build up along the inner edges, which amplifies the river's bends.

Since lava and cryochannels involve thermal factors, they don't deposit sediments as water does. That means that only the outer edges change, and the curves in these channels are smaller than river channels.

"This distinction sets up a great natural experiment for us to see if the shape, or size, of bends in rivers is distinct from those in volcanic or ice channels," said Tim Goudge, a co-author on this paper and assistant professor at the Jackson School of Geosciences Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

The researchers examined thousands of bends in rivers, ice channels on Earth, and volcanic channels on the Moon and uncovered differences in bend sizes. Vazquez initially thought that the apparent difference in bend sizes in rivers was an error in his analysis.

"It wasn’t until the parameters for the code we had set for the volcanic channels on the Moon kept failing for the rivers on Earth that we realized, ‘Oh, that’s not a fault of the code. It’s an intrinsically different amplitude,’" Vazquez said.