Dark Matter Could Make Planets Spin Faster

Dark matter is a confounding concept that teeters on the leading edges of cosmology and physics. We don't know what it is or how exactly it fits into our understanding of the Universe. We only know that its unseen mass is a critical part of the cosmos.

Astronomers know dark matter exists. They can tell by the way galaxies rotate, by exploiting gravitational lensing, and by analyzing fluctuations in the Cosmic Microwave Background. But new research suggests that there might be another way to detect its presence.

The research is "Dark Matter (S)pins the Planet," and it's available at arxiv.org. Haihao Shi, from the Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is the lead author. The co-authors are all from Chinese research institutions.

"Dark matter(DM) constitutes approximately 85% of the Universe's matter content, as evidenced by a multitude of astrophysical and cosmological observations. Despite its pervasive presence, the fundamental nature and composition of dark matter particles remain elusive, pointing to new physics beyond the Standard Model and general relativity," the authors write, capturing the issue neatly.

The research rests on previous research suggesting that DM can find its way into the interior of planets, a phenomenon called dark matter planetary capture. The idea is that the gravitational pull of planets can attract dark matter particles. The physics behind it are complex, but scientists are working on it, including trying to estimate its density inside planets. Scientists expect the density to be very low, making it difficult to detect.

There are a variety of explanations for what DM could be. It could be primordial black holes, it could be axions, or it could be Weakly Interacting Massive Particles (WIMPs). There are other candidates as well. But this research tries to constrain DM's properties on a planetary scale rather than on a microscopic or cosmic scale.

"Planets serve as long-term probes of dark matter effects, having interacted with the surrounding dark matter halo for billions of years," the authors write. "These interactions may lead to cumulative, observable consequences, such as changes in planetary temperature, rotational dynamics, and atmospheric properties."

The basic idea behind dark matter capture is that DM interacts with planetary matter and deposits energy into the planet. While dark matter and baryonic matter don't interact or collide in the normal sense, they can interact due to factors like quantum tunnelling. These interactions lead to changes in a planet's rotation and temperature, accelerating one and raising the other. Scientists can observe these changes, and the authors have developed a new approach to detecting them.

This illustration shows WIMPs annihilating one another and releasing gamma rays. When these theoretical particles annihilate each other in a planet's interior, they heat the planet. Image Credit: Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Though the physics themselves are fascinating on their own, planetary dark matter could affect habitability. "Furthermore, dark matter effects at planetary scales could influence planetary habitability by altering thermal conditions, potentially affecting the stability of liquid water and atmospheric evolution," the paper states.

When dark matter particles enter planets, they are subject to scattering, capture, and annihilation. When they scatter—or collide—they impart kinetic energy into the planetary particles, which manifests as heat. The same happens when they're annihilated. The temperature increase is due to how much dark matter enters the planet, and the energy that's input can also accelerate the planet's rotation period.