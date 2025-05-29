Could Satellites Endanger Radio Astronomy?

For years, the commercial space sector has been abuzz about the prospect of satellite "super constellations" in Earth's orbit. These satellites would provide everything from communications and navigation to broadband internet services. Meanwhile, developments in small satellites (aka. CubeSats) and rideshare programs have made space more accessible to research institutes, universities, and organizations. With so many satellites in orbit, many are concerned about the impact this could have on space debris and astronomy.

Radio astronomy, which observes extremely faint emissions from astronomical objects, could suffer from all the added satellites in orbit. This was in a recent paper by an international team of researchers who considered the impact of megaconstellations on radio astronomy. While many scientists advocate establishing radio observatories on the far side of the Moon, a more complete understanding of the impact satellite transmissions have on radio telescopes is needed to ensure future access to "dark" and "quiet skies."

The study was led by Mike Peel, a postdoctoral researcher with the Blackett Laboratory at Imperial College London and the co-lead of Sathub, part of the IAU Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (CPS). He was joined by colleagues from the Blackett Lab and researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Washington, and the Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKA). The paper describing their findings was presented at the 9th European Conference on Space Debris and was published on the conference proceedings website.

To break it down, radio astronomy relies on many different types of antennas and receivers to observe the sky in various resolutions and frequencies. These observations allow astronomers to see the "hidden Universe," where the presence of interstellar dust and debris obscures optical light. Traditionally, radio telescopes operate passively to coexist with other actors that rely on the radio spectrum (for transmissions, communications, etc). Observatories are built in remote regions to avoid radio interference (RDI) and improve signal-to-noise ratio (SNR).

This includes the Very Large Array (VLA) in the deserts of New Mexico, and the Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKA) in the Karoo desert in South Africa and the Murchison region in Australia, or the Atacama Large Millimeter-submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) also reserves some small frequency bands involving spectral lines and physical processes at certain fixed frequencies. As Peel explained to Universe Today via email:

"'Radio quiet zones' are sometimes legislated by governments around radio observatories to minimise ground-based transmissions nearby. However, satellite constellations by their very nature are global - there is no escape from them anywhere on Earth. While some satellite operators do have agreements in place to avoid certain radio quiet zones, this is still the exception. This is why it's important to understand the impact their transmissions, intended or unintended, have on radio astronomy instruments."

Traditionally, satellites restrict their transmissions to frequencies in the X, Ku, and K bands of the radio spectrum (10 to 20 GHz). However, this will change as the number of satellites in LEO increases and satellite operators expand their services across a broader range of frequencies. While the far side of the Moon is considered a promising remote location for radio astronomy, this can only be achieved if the location is protected from satellite transmissions.