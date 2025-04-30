Astronomers Observe Dark Matter Bridge in the Perseus Cluster

Galaxy clusters are among the largest structures in the Universe, composed of thousands of galaxies bound together by mutual gravity. Like galaxies, they grow through mergers that are among the most powerful in the cosmos since the Big Bang. Despite all that we have learned about the large-scale structure of the Universe, there are still many mysteries waiting to be resolved. This is certainly true of the Perseus Cluster, which has remained a mystery to astronomers for some time.

For decades, astronomers believed this cluster was the product of past mergers that had long since settled into a stable state. However, advances in observation techniques have uncovered evidence that this cluster experienced disruption in the past. Thanks to an international team of astronomers led from South Korea, this mystery has been resolved. Using the Subaru Telescope at Maunakea, Hawaii, the team discovered a "Dark Matter bridge" connecting Perseus to a subcluster of galaxies.

The research was led by Kim HyeongHan, a Ph.D. Candidate at Yonsei University in South Korea. He was joined by fellow members of the Yonsai Observable UNiverse Group (YOUNG), the University of California Davis, the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA), Seoul National University, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), SNU Astronomy Research Center, and Australian Astronomical Optics at Macquarie University. Their paper, "Direct Evidence of a Major Merger in the Perseus Cluster," appeared in Nature Astronomy on April 16th, 2025.