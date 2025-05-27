Astronomers Identified the Lost Star of 1408…Or Have They?

Identifying ancient Chinese astronomical events represents a fascinating aspect of modern astrophysics. Chinese astronomers maintained meticulous records of celestial events for over two millennia, documenting everything from "guest stars" (temporary bright objects) to comets, eclipses, and planetary conjunctions with remarkable precision and consistency. These records provide a wonderful archive of observations that often predate Western records by centuries. However, translating them and identifying their true nature presents significant challenges: ancient terminology must be translated, coordinate systems converted, and the nature of transient events determined from often brief descriptions. When successfully identified these observations can provide crucial data for understanding a variety of events but when unidentified can provide a head scratching mystery that lasts for decades, even centuries.

The Dunhuang star map from the Tang dynasty of China.

Once such event, the Chinese guest star of 1408 CE was recorded in Ming Dynasty documents during October of that year. The event was described as a stationary yellow object that remained visible for over ten days. Located near the Niandao asterism in the modern Cygnus-Vulpecula region, it displayed characteristics consistent with a nova: substantial brightness (estimated between -4 to 0 magnitude), colour stability, and a steady light curve over an extended period. Until now, this 600 year old mystery has presented a challenge to modern astronomy requiring interpretation of historical astronomical records.

A team of astronomers led by Boshun Yang from the University of Science and Technology of China now believe they have unravelled the mystery thanks largely to the discovery of additional evidence. A detailed congratulatory memorial has been unearthed that was written by court scholar Hu Guang just weeks after the 1408 guest star observation, providing much more authentic information than previously available shortened records.

A Ming dynasty illustration of young Hu Guang in the Ming zhuang yuan tu kao.

This memorial from the Imperial Astronomical Bureau describes the object as appearing "as large as a cup, with pure yellow colour, smooth and bright" and remaining "stationary and calm over ten days of measurement and observation" in the southern region of Niandao. The discovery of this document eliminates concerns about fabricated records and reveals important translation differences The careful choice of positive language, describing the star as "yellow" and "lustrous" rather than having "rays" or "spikes," reflects how Chinese astronomers deliberately avoided ominous descriptions when reporting to the emperor, prioritising political concerns over purely objective astronomical language while still providing valuable observational details about the event.

The team conclude that the description as remaining "stationary and calm" for over ten days strongly indicates it was a stellar transient rather than a comet, with its stable light curve suggesting a specific type of nova with plateau characteristics. While the reported yellow colour should be interpreted cautiously due to Chinese cultural preferences for colours and limited historical colour terminology, the object was clearly visible against the bright Milky Way background and bright enough for court officials to observe and discuss. The brightness can be estimated from several clues: colours are only visible in stars brighter than magnitude 2, the term "Zhou Bo star" was reserved for extraordinarily bright phenomena, This combination of sustained brightness, colour visibility, and the ceremonial importance placed on the observation by court astronomers indicates the 1408 event was likely a significant nova that remained remarkably stable over its extended observation period.

The Crab Nebula captured by the James Webb Space Telescope was also identified in Chinese records. (Credit : NASA)

Confidence from the team is high that they have finally resolved the identity of the 1408 event although of course, we may never be 100% sure. By combining careful analysis of newly discovered primary documents with contemporary stellar physics, Yang and team have transformed a centuries-old puzzle into valuable scientific data about an ancient stellar event. This breakthrough demonstrates how ancient Chinese astronomical records, when properly interpreted, can contribute meaningful insights to our understanding of nova behaviour and stellar evolution. The 1408 nova joins other successfully identified Chinese guest stars like the Crab Nebula supernova of 1054, proving the importance of historical observations.

