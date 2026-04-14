Are Neutrinos Their Own Evil Twins? Part 3: Dirac's Direct Solution

(This is Part 3 of a series on neutrinos, Majorana fermions, and one of the strangest open questions in physics. Read Part 1 and Part 2.)

Neutrinos have mass. We know this. And massive particles — ALL massive particles, as we established in Part 1 — flicker between left- and right-handed states. That flickering IS the mass. The constant Higgs handshake, the endless switching. That's the deal. That's what makes it all hang together.

But neutrinos don't flicker. Left-handed neutrinos stay left-handed. Right-handed antineutrinos stay right-handed. No switching. No flickering. Nothing. And yet they have mass.

So either everything we just said about mass is wrong — and I'm pretty confident it isn't — or something very strange is going on with the neutrino.

The most straightforward solution is this: the right-handed neutrinos ARE there. They exist. We just can't see them.

Here's why that works. Think about the electron. The electron has two completely independent ways to describe it. One: handedness. Left or right. But we've found that for a massive particle this is just the flickering — transient, constantly changing. It's not a permanent label. Handedness for an electron is almost...incidental. It doesn't define what the electron fundamentally IS.

But there's another way to describe an electron: particle versus antiparticle. Electron versus positron. And THIS one is permanent. Important. Pinned open by electric charge. An electron has charge. A positron has the opposite. If they meet, they annihilate in a flash of pure energy. The universe treats this distinction as sacred, because charge is conserved, and the universe does not mess around with conserved quantities.

So for the electron: handedness flickers and doesn't really matter. Particle versus antiparticle is locked and fundamental and really, REALLY matters. Two descriptions. One important, one not.

This gives us what we can reasonably call the Dirac picture — named after Paul Adrien Maurice Dirac, who first worked out the mathematics of relativistic quantum particles. In this picture, the neutrino works exactly the same way as the electron. Two options for handedness, two options for charge. Four total combinations.

Left-handed neutrino: we see them, the weak force loves them. Right-handed antineutrino: we see them too, the weak force produces them in beta decay. Those are the observable ones.

Then there are the other two. Right-handed neutrino. Left-handed antineutrino. These exist in the theory. They just don't interact with anything. Our germaphobic weak force won't touch them — wrong hands, remember? They have no electric charge, so electromagnetism ignores them. No color charge, so the strong force ignores them. The only force they EVER feel is gravity. They are, in the most complete and total sense imaginable, invisible. Not hard to detect. Not rare. Not shy. INVISIBLE. Completely, permanently, in-principle undetectable by any instrument we could ever conceivably build.

They could be in this room RIGHT NOW and we have no way of detecting them.

And look — it works. The math is consistent. It explains why we only see left-handed neutrinos.

There's even something genuinely beautiful hiding in it. If those right-handed neutrinos exist and are ENORMOUSLY massive — and I mean absurdly, almost comically massive, like ten to the fifteen times heavier than a proton — then something elegant falls out of the mathematics. Their mass and the mass of ordinary left-handed neutrinos end up inversely linked. Make the right-handed partner heavier, and the left-handed neutrino gets lighter. It's called the seesaw mechanism. Push one end down, the other goes up. And it would explain why neutrino masses are so vanishingly, almost insultingly tiny. The lightness of the neutrino would be a direct echo of the enormousness of something we can never directly observe.

That's nice.

But here's the thing. When it comes to the electron, its two descriptions — handedness and particle-versus-antiparticle — are kept independent by electric charge. Charge is what forces them apart. Charge is what insists that "electron" and "positron" are categorically different things that cannot be confused or collapsed into each other.

But the neutrino has no electric charge. We have bookkeeping devices that keep neutrinos distinct from antineutrinos in our equations — but unlike electric charge, they're not sacred. They're not protected by any deep principle. They're accidental. The universe didn't mandate those rules. They just fell out of the math, because we designed the math that way.

Here's the thing: nothing is FORCING the distinction between "neutrino" and "antineutrino" to be fundamental.

And that's the crack in the door that Ettore Majorana walked through.

In Part 4, we get to Majorana's last paper — and the experiment that might finally answer the question he left behind.