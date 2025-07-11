Ancient Rivers in Noachis Terra Reveal Mars' Long-Lived Wet Past

There's very little scientific debate about the existence of surface water on Mars in its past. The evidence at this point is overwhelming. Orbiter images clearly show river channels and deltas, and rovers have found ample minerals that only form in the presence of water. Now the scientific debate has moved on. Scientists are trying to learn the extent of Martian surface water, both on the planet's surface and through time.

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) is a prolific purveyor of images of Mars' surface. One of its most well-known image shows Jezero Crater, the landing site of the Mars Perseverance rover. Jezero Crater is an ancient paleolake filled by an ancient river that created a delta of sediments. The orbiter also identified clays and carbonate salts, minerals that were altered by water in the planet's past.

This image of Jezero Crater is one of the MRO's most well-known images. It shows clear evidence of flowing water. The colours map the location of different minerals, including water-altered clays and carbonate salts. Image Credit: NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ MSSS/ JHU-APL.

There are two schools of thought around Mars' watery past. One says that water was stable on the Martian surface for long periods of time, while the other states that the water channels were carved during geologically brief periods of time when climate shifts caused ice sheets to melt. Call the first one the 'warm and wet' theory and the second one the 'cold and dry' theory. Both theories are well developed, and make predictions about what scientists will find when they dig deeper.

Some research into Noachis Terra supports the idea that water features there were carved by ice-related processes during short-lived periods of wetness, the cold and dry theory. This 2016 paper illustrates that point of view. "Our studied valleys' association with ice-rich material and abundant evidence for erosion caused by downslope flow of ice-rich material are consistent with a cold, wet Mars hypothesis where accumulation, flow, and melting of ice have been dominant factors in eroding crater valleys," those researchers concluded.

Not all regions of Mars have been studied equally, and the Noachis Terra is not as well-studied as some other regions. The 'warm and wet' climate theory predicts that Noachis Terra would've had high levels of precipitation. However, there's an overall lack of Valley Networks (VNs) in the region. Valley Networks are similar to Earth's river drainage basins and are compelling evidence of Mars' watery past.

This map of Mars shows important surface features, as well as all of the planet's surface regions. Noachis Terra is a southern highland region of heavily cratered ancient terrain. Image Credit: By Jim Secosky modified NASA image. - http://planetarynames.wr.usgs.gov/images/mola_regional_boundaries.pdf, Public Domain,

New research presented at the Royal Astronomical Society's National Astronomy Meeting presented a different sort of evidence to support the high levels of precipitation predicted in Noachis Terra by the warm and wet theory. It's titled "The Fluvial History of Noachis Terra, Mars," and the lead researcher is Adam Losekoot. Losekoot is a PhD student at the Open University, a public research university in the UK.

"Studying Mars, particularly an underexplored region like Noachis Terra, is really exciting because it's an environment which has been largely unchanged for billions of years. It's a time capsule that records fundamental geological processes in a way that just isn't possible here on Earth," Losekoot said in a press release.

The evidence Losekoot and his fellow researchers uncovered is in the form of Fluvial Sinuous Ridges.

"Noachis Terra, in Mars’ southern highlands, is a region where ‘warm, wet’ climate models predict high rates of precipitation, but is poorly incised by VNs," Losekoot explained. "We searched instead for Fluvial Sinuous Ridges (FSRs, aka inverted channels) here as they provide alternate evidence to VNs for stable surface water."

FSRs are winding, elevated features left behind from Mars' watery past. They form when water flows across the surface carrying sediment with it. The sediment deposits become harder than the rock in the surrounding terrain due to compaction and mineral precipitation. When Mars' water disappeared, aeolian erosion ate away at the softer, surrounding rock, leaving the elevated FSRs behind.

To find the FSRs in Noachis Terra, Losekoot and his co-researchers turned to NASA's MRO. No other mission has done more to reveal Mars' past than the MRO. They used data from its HiRISE and other instruments, as well as data from the Mars Orbital Laser Altimeter on the Mars Global Surveyor, to identify FSRs.

Losekoot and his co-researchers found 15,000 km of FSRs in Noachis Terra. "We find FSRs to be common across Noachis Terra, with a cumulative length of more than 15,000 km. These are often isolated segments, but some systems are hundreds of km in length," Losekoot writes.

This HiRISE image shows two branches of an FSR. The river split into two then rejoined outside of the image. The lower branch is heavily eroded and quite spread out, the upper branch is narrower but more clearly preserved. They could've had different exposure times or undergone different geological processes. Or they could be from different periods of water activity. There are remnants of an infilling material within the ridge and a meander where the branch turns back towards the lower trunk. The mesa in between the branches could be a crater that was filled with the same sediment as the FSR. Image Credit: HiRISE Image: ESP_085519_1585 NASA/JPL/University of Arizona. Licence type: Attribution (CC BY 4.0)

The FSRs are broadly distributed across Noachis Terra, and some are tens of meters tall. That means the water flowed for a long time.

"The broad distribution of FSRs suggests a broadly distributed source of water," Losekoot writes. "The most likely candidate is precipitation, suggesting a benign surface environment. For FSRs to have formed mature, interconnected systems, up to tens of meters high, these conditions must also have been relatively long-lived."

"This suggests that ~3.7 Ga, Noachis Terra experienced warm and wet conditions for a geologically relevant period," Losekoot explained.

This HiRISE image shows narrow FSR with a pointed pinnacle ridge. The pointed could indicate that this FSR has suffered heavy erosion for a long time until only a narrow peak remained, or it may be that only a narrow part of the original river infill has been preserved. Image Credit: HiRISE Image: ESP_067439_1505 NASA/JPL/University of Arizona. Licence type: Attribution (CC BY 4.0)

The way the FSRs are distributed across Noachis Terra and their extent suggests that precipitation is responsible. They also form large, interconnected systems, which suggests the watery period was long-lived. This work supports the idea that Mars was warm and wet for a long time, rather than just for bursts of time when ice sheets melted.

This MRO CTX image gives an oblique view of part of a system of FSRs in Noachis Terra. It shows river tributaries that were probably active at the same time. The rivers meandered, and there are areas where the river banks burst and deposited fine layers of sediment. At the top of the image is a really clear example of an area where two FSRs intersect with an infilled crater. This is likely where the river flowed into the crater, filling it up and then breaching the other side to continue through the crater and down to the bottom of the image. CTX image: MurrayLab_V01_E020_N-20_Mosaic. Image Credit: NASA/JPL/MSSS/The Murray Lab. Licence type: Attribution (CC BY 4.0)

"Our work is a new piece of evidence that suggests that Mars was once a much more complex and active planet than it is now, which is such an exciting thing to be involved in," said Losekoot.