Advanced Orbital Constellations for Solar Storm Defense

Solar storms have the potential to cause catastrophic damage. One that occurred around the end of October 2003 (now called the 2003 Halloween Storm) caused an estimated $27B in damages. That number will only increase as humanity has become more reliant on space-based and electrical infrastructure. However, if we could predict when storms would hit with some accuracy and adjust our use of the technologies that could be affected, we could avoid the worst damage. But, as of now, we don't have such a system that could help predict the types of events that could cause that damage accurately enough. That is where a new Sun activity monitoring system, described in a recent paper by Leonidas Askianakis of the Technical University of Munich, would help.

In the paper, Dr. Askianakis describes 13 different mission objectives that focus on detecting and tracking coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and sunspots, especially in the so-called "Sun-Earth Line", which moves as the Earth travels around the Sun throughout a year. The system would be able to reconstruct 3D models of CMEs and keep track of the whole Sun, including the poles, allowing a more holistic understanding of the solar dynamics that cause storms in the first place.

Existing systems, such as the Parker Solar Probe and SOHO, though powerful, aren't capable of monitoring from more than one perspective, and aren't always able to capture the SEL in a way that would be useful to predict the destruction caused by solar storms. Even with all the data that those missions and others have collected, we still have significant gaps in our understanding of solar physics that Dr. Askiankis' mission would help to close.