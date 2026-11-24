A star's axial tilt as it relates to the circumplanetary disk which surrounds it is known as stellar obliquity. Over space and time, there are a myriad of solar type stars with all sorts of obliquities. But the question heretofore has always been what effect a given star’s initial obliquity has on the planetary system that forms around it.

The angle between the spin axis of a star and the orbital axis of its planets––stellar obliquity––holds clues about how the spin-orbit orientations of stars and planets evolve throughout their lifetime, Lauren Biddle, an astrophysicist at Princeton University, told me via email.

In a paper accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal, Biddle and her co-author, Brendan Bowler, compared stellar inclinations with orbital inclinations for 114 single sunlike stars.

Biddle and Bowler sampled 49 protoplanetary disk systems where planets were just beginning to form around their nascent stars. They also sampled 24 debris disk systems (stars circled by rings of gas, dust, and rocky planetesimals).

The authors then sampled 21 warm Jupiter systems (where gas giant planets circle their parent stars on orbital periods that range between 10 and 100 days). And finally, they sampled 20 so-called hot Jupiter systems. Hot Jupiters were the first type exoplanets found around sunlike stars and usually orbit their parent stars on insanely short orbits of less than ten days, but at least one has been found to orbit its parent star in only 16 hours.

Yet as Biddle notes, the processes that drive changes in stellar obliquity could differ depending on a combination of how close a planet is from the central star and how old the planetary system actually is.

This work tests for signatures of obliquity evolution across “space” by comparing the spin-orbit angles of planetary systems across a range of orbital distances, and “time” by comparing systems over a range of ages, Biddle told me.

The results show that stellar obliquities are similar across orbital separation and age.

This suggests that after planets form, it is rare for their orbits to undergo large changes, and the changes that do happen are not detectable in the current data, says Biddle.

Not A Lot Of Change

Some theories predict that orbital inclinations of planets could drastically change over time due to gravitational interactions with other planets or stars; or in the case of hot Jupiters, interactions from tidal forces with the host star, says Biddle. We don’t see that in our data; instead, we find that the fraction of misaligned orbits in young planetary systems resembles that of older ones, she says.

By ‘stellar misalignment,’ Biddle means that the star’s spin axis points in a different direction than the orbital axis of a planet. In contrast, a system is aligned when the star’s equator lies in the same plane as the planet’s orbit, like a spinning top placed at the center of a hula hoop.

It is misaligned when the star’s spin axis is tipped relative to that plane, says Biddle. But because of observational limitations, we can only measure the lower limit of the angle between a star’s tilt and the orbit’s tilt, she says.

So, the true difference could actually be larger.

Thus far, however, large stellar obliquity changes appear to be uncommon. But Biddle notes that there is a major caveat in their data.

We deliberately chose single stars that are cooler and host giant transiting planets, says Biddle. We left out stars with close stellar companions, hot stars, small planets, and non-transiting giant planets on wider orbits, so large tilts could be common in any of those, she says.

This artist's conception shows a binary-star, or two-star, system, called HD 113766, where astronomers suspect a rocky Earth-like planet is forming around one of the stars. At approximately 10 to 16 million years old, astronomers suspect this star is at just the right age for forming rocky planets. The system is located approximately 424 light-years away from Earth. Credit: NASA/R. Hurt, JPL-Caltech/C. Lisse, JHUAPL

Stellar Misalignments Are Out There

In practice, every system we classified as misaligned is tilted by at least 10 degrees, and on average the misaligned ones are tilted roughly 30 to 50 degrees, says Biddle.

A Plethora Of Strangely Mis-Aligned Exoplanets

But prior to the discovery of extrasolar planets, our understanding of these alignments was based entirely on the organization of the Solar System, where planets are mostly aligned with the Sun, with the large ones orbiting farther out, says Biddle. So, it came as a surprise when we discovered that giant close-in exoplanets with very misaligned orbits exist, she says.

Our own solar system’s planetary alignments are pretty much coplanar.

The Sun’s spin axis, however, is tilted by about 6 degrees relative to the average orbital plane of the planets and dwarf planets, says Biddle.

Biddle doesn’t know for certain if the Sun’s axis was tilted from the start.

But if we assume it started out aligned, there are several proposed explanations for how the Sun could have become tilted, says Biddle. They include a past fly-by of another star, tugs from an undiscovered distant planet, torques from stellar winds, and even internal gravity waves, she says.

The Bottom Line?

There isn't evidence that stellar obliquity itself affects planetary habitability, says Biddle. But it does tell us about the history of planets' formation and where they eventually end up around the host star, which matters a lot when it comes to habitability, she says.

Sources:

Lauren Biddle

The Astronomical Journal