A Mundane Universe and the Rarity of Advanced Civilizations

How could the principle of “radical mundanity” proposed by the Fermi paradox help explain why humans haven’t found evidence of extraterrestrial technological civilizations (ETCs)? This is what a recently submitted study hopes to address as a lone researcher investigated the prospect for finding ETCs based on this principle. This study has the potential to help scientists and the public better understand why we haven’t identified intelligent life beyond Earth and how we might narrow the search for it.

For the study, Dr. Robin Corbet, who is a Senior Research Scientist at the University of Maryland and an Astrophysicist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, examined the potential ETCs beyond Earth and several reasons why we haven’t heard from them or they’ve made their presence known. This included discussing the Kardashev scale, which breaks down ETCs into different civilization types, Type I, II, and III, which can harness power over a planet, star, and galaxy, respectively. Additionally, Dr. Corbet examined the pros and cons of ETCs colonizing the galaxy with robotic explorers regardless of the level of technology, including scientific knowledge or a host star dying as motivation for expanding beyond their home star system.

This is why he proposes that the “radical mundanity” principle could explain the reason for not finding ETCs yet, specifically that ETCs might not achieve significant technology breakthroughs, or that there are a mundane number of ETCs in the galaxy. This includes limits on technology and their implications, a modest number of ETCs compared to a large number or none at all, high-powered beacons, constraints on galactic conquest by robots, and detecting technosignatures. In the end, Dr. Corbet proposed that one or more of the following hypotheses were false: many civilizations and very high technological level, very few civilizations and very high technological level, many civilizations and mundane technological level, and very few civilizations with mundane technological level.

Dr. Corbet noted in the conclusion, “The Fermi paradox may be explained if the Galaxy contains a modest number of technological civilizations, with technology levels that, while more advanced than contemporary Earth, are nowhere near the ‘super-science’ levels that could result in readily detectable astro-engineering. The construction of powerful long-duration beacons would be unlikely, as would exploration of the entire Galaxy via robotic probes. With a modest number of technological civilizations at a modestly higher level of technology than ourselves, a detection of one of these via leakage radiation may not be too far off, historically speaking, with the SKA [Square Kilometer Array] or a generation or two of radio telescopes beyond that.”

The Fermi paradox has become one of the most famous arguments regarding why we haven’t found signs of an extraterrestrial technological civilization, as it was proposed by Dr. Enrico Fermi where he asked the question, “Where is everybody?” These hypotheses include life is rare (they blow themselves up or reach a technological barrier), life is common but quiet (“Dark Forest”), they exist but we haven’t noticed them (i.e., they’re watching us). The Fermi paradox has become one of the most profound driving forces behind astrobiology, SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), exoplanet science, and philosophy/sociology.

As humanity continues to search for intelligent life beyond Earth, the Fermi paradox could equally continue to serve as a guide regarding why we haven’t identified intelligent life. Henceforth, studies like this are vital for enabling our knowledge expansion regarding why we haven’t found intelligent life but could also prove out to be correct regarding that intelligent life might be mundane, as opposed to overflowing or scarce.

How will the “radical mundanity” help explain not finding ETCs in the coming years and decades? Only time will tell, and this is why we science!

As always, keep doing science & keep looking up!