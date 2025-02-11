Temperamental Stars are Messing With Our Exoplanet Efforts

We have the transit method to thank for the large majority of the exoplanets we’ve discovered. When an exoplanet transits its star, the dip in starlight tells astronomers that a planet is present. Analyzing the light can tell them about the planet’s size and atmospheric properties. However, a star’s surface isn’t always uniformly heated. There can be hotter, brighter spots and colder, dimmer spots that change over time.

New research says these temperamental stars are distorting our understanding of exoplanets.

The number of confirmed exoplanets is approaching 6,000. Astronomers want to understand these planets better in all their bewildering variety. The only way to do that is to examine light and how it changes in exquisite detail. When an exoplanet transits in front of its host star, astronomers can ‘read’ the starlight as it passes through the planet’s atmosphere.

However, new research shows that the stars that host all these planets can pollute the light signal from their orbiting planets, giving us a distorted view of their sizes, temperatures, and atmospheres.

The research is “A Population Analysis of 20 Exoplanets Observed from Optical to Near-infrared Wavelengths with the Hubble Space Telescope: Evidence for Widespread Stellar Contamination,” and it’s published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series. The lead author is Arianna Saba from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at University College London.

A star’s surface is defined in large part by its temperature, which is influenced by the star’s powerful magnetic fields. Magnetic fields can inhibit the heat flow from a star’s interior to its surface, creating a cooler, dimmer region. Conversely, it can channel more heat into other areas, creating brighter regions.

This extraordinarily detailed image of the Sun’s surface comes from the Solar Orbiter during a recent close encounter. Swirling magnetic fields help create cooler and hotter regions on the surface. Image Credit: ESA – European Space Agency

“Some stars might be described as ‘patchy’ – they have a greater proportion of colder regions, which are darker, and hotter regions, which are brighter, on their surface. This is due to stronger magnetic activity,” said study co-author Alexandra Thompson.

“Hotter, brighter regions (faculae) emit more light, and so, for instance, if a planet passes in front of the hottest part of the star, this might lead researchers to over-estimate how large the planet is, as it will seem to block out more of the star’s light, or they might infer the planet is hotter than it is or has a denser atmosphere,” Thompson explained. “The reverse is true if the planet passes in front of a cold starspot, making the planet appear ‘smaller.’

These temperamental stars can also produce false positives.

“On the other hand, the reduction in emitted light from a starspot could even mimic the effect of a planet passing in front of a star, leading you to think there might be a planet when there is none. This is why follow up observations are so important to confirm exoplanet detections,” said Thompson.

This image shows our Sun during a period of high activity, with multiple hot spots and cool spots. Image Credit: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center

The question is, how much of our understanding of these exoplanets is polluted by these patchy stars? Is stellar contamination creating a bias in our understanding of the exoplanet population?

To find out, Saba and her co-researchers examined the archival data from 20 exoplanet atmospheres previously observed with the Hubble’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) and Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instruments. These workhorse instruments “see” in UV, infrared, and visible light. They wanted to know if observations taken with the same instruments at different times produced different results and if any differences were confined to observations in specific wavelengths.

“To obtain spectral information from the near-ultraviolet to the near-infrared, we reanalyzed 16 WFC3 and over 50 STIS archival data sets with our dedicated HST pipeline,” the authors write in their paper. “Across our target sample, we observe significant divergence among multiple observations conducted with the same STIS grating at various epochs, while we do not detect variations in the WFC3 data sets.”

This suggested that stellar contamination is an issue, but the researchers dug deeper to understand how. Using Bayesian tools and other analytic models, they found that stellar activity had contaminated about half of the exoplanet atmospheres in their sample to varying degrees. Six of the exoplanets had pronounced contamination, and six others had lesser degrees of contamination.

“These results were a surprise – we found more stellar contamination of our data than we were expecting,” said lead author Saba. “This is important for us to know. By refining our understanding of how stars’ variability might affect our interpretations of exoplanets, we can improve our models and make smarter use of the much bigger datasets to come from missions including James Webb, Ariel and Twinkle.” Twinkle is a low-cost mission that will study exoplanet atmospheres from Low-Earth Orbit.

This figure from the paper illustrates some of the divergent results from observing exoplanets in different epochs. There was significantly more divergence among STIS observations than among WFC observations. STIS G430 and G750L are different gratings, and G102 and G141 are different WFC grisms. Image Credit: Saba et al. 2025.

Stellar contamination of exoplanet observations is no small matter. It can skew results in very pronounced ways. “Accounting for stellar activity can significantly alter planetary atmospheric parameters like molecular abundances (up to 6 orders of magnitude) and temperature (up to 145%), contrasting with the results of analyses that neglect activity,” the authors write in their paper.

According to the researchers, there are two ways to determine if stellar variability is affecting exoplanet data.

“One is to look at the overall shape of the spectrum – that is, the pattern of light at different wavelengths that has passed through the planet from the star – to see if this can be explained by the planet alone or if stellar activity is needed,” said Saba. “The other is to have two observations of the same planet in the optical region of the spectrum that are taken at different times. If these observations are very different, the likely explanation is variable stellar activity.”

One of the key findings concerns optical and UV observations. Since stellar activity is much more visible in optical and UV, exoplanet observations based on these wavelengths are more likely to reveal the contamination. Conversely, IR observations may overlook the contamination.

“Our results emphasize the importance of considering the effects of stellar contamination in exoplanet transit studies; this issue is particularly true for data sets obtained with facilities that do not cover the optical and/or UV spectral range where the activity is expected to be more impactful but also more easily detectable,” the paper states.

“The risk of misinterpretation is manageable with the right wavelength coverage,” said Thompson. “Shorter wavelength, optical observations such as those used in this study are particularly helpful, as this is where stellar contamination effects are most apparent.”

This issue clearly needs more investigating, and the researchers say they’ve identified stars that need more follow-up. They also explain that previous exoplanet atmosphere studies should be revisited, especially ones that lacked broad optical or UV coverage. By the same token, future exoplanet atmospheric studies should be multi-wavelength.

According to the authors, the active stars identified in this research should also be studied more thoroughly. This will increase astronomers’ understanding of how they influence observations of exoplanet atmospheres. Better models and analytic tools are also needed.

We’re still in the very early days of examining exoplanet atmospheres, so these results aren’t exactly surprising. The JWST is probing some exoplanet atmospheres, and future missions like the ESA’s ARIEL (Atmospheric Remote-Sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large survey) will do the same. ARIEL will perform the first large-scale survey of the chemistry of exoplanet atmospheres, highlighting the significance of these results.

“Our findings demonstrate the significant role that stellar contamination may have in all exoplanet spectra observations,” the authors write in their conclusion. “Therefore, comprehending, modeling, and correcting for the impact of stellar activity is important for a complete characterization of exoplanet atmospheres.”