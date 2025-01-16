Webb and ALMA Team Up to Study Primeval Galaxy

One of the most exciting developments in modern astronomy is how astronomers can now observe and study the earliest galaxies in the Universe. This is due to next-generation observatories like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), with its sophisticated suite of infrared instruments and spectrometers, and advances in interferometry – a technique that combines multiple sources of light to get a clearer picture of astronomical objects. Thanks to these observations, astronomers can learn more about how the earliest galaxies in the Universe evolved to become what we see today.

Using Webb and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), an international team led by researchers from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) successfully detected atomic transitions coming from galaxy GHZ2 (aka. GLASS-z12), located 13.4 billion light-years away. Their study not only set a new record for the farthest detection of these elements This is the first time such emissions have been detected in galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away and offers the first direct insights into the properties of the earliest galaxies in the Universe.

The galaxy was first identified in July 2022 by the Grism Lens-Amplified Survey from Space (GLASS) observing program using the JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). A month later, follow-up observations by ALMA confirmed that the galaxy had a spectrographic redshift of more than z = 12, making it one of the earliest and most distant galaxies ever observed. The exquisite observations by both observatories have allowed astronomers to gain fresh insights into the nature of the earliest galaxies in the Universe.

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). Credit: C. Padilla, NRAO/AUI/NSF

Jorge Zavala, an astronomer at the East Asian ALMA Regional Center at the NAOJ, was the lead author of this study. As he explained in an ALMA-NAOJ press release:

“We pointed the more than forty 12-m antennas of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the 6.5-m James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) for several hours at a sky position that would appear totally empty to the naked human eye, aiming to catch a signal from one of the most distant astronomical objects known to date. And [we] successfully detected the emission from excited atoms of different elements such as Hydrogen and Oxygen from an epoch never reached before.”

Confirming and characterizing the physical properties of distant galaxies is vital to testing our current theories of galaxy formation and evolution. However, insight into their internal physics requires detailed and sensitive astronomical observations and spectroscopy – the absorption and emission of light by matter- allowing scientists to detect specific chemical elements and compounds. Naturally, these observations were challenging for the earliest galaxies, given that they are the most distant astronomical objects ever studied.

Nevertheless, the ALMA observations detected the emission line associated with doubly ionized oxygen (O III), confirming that the galaxy existed about 367 million years after the Big Bang. Combined with data obtained by Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) instruments, the team was able to characterize this object effectively. Based on their observations, the team discovered that GHZ2 was experiencing extreme bursts of star formation 13.4 billion years ago under conditions that differ considerably from what astronomers have seen in star-forming galaxies over the past few decades.

For instance, the relative abundance of heavier elements in this galaxy (metallicity) is significantly lower than that of most galaxies studied. This was expected given the dearth of heavier elements during the early Universe when Population III stars existed, which were overwhelmingly composed of hydrogen and helium. These stars were massive, hot, and short-lived, lasting only a few million years before they went supernova. Similarly, the team attributed GHZ2’s high luminosity to its Population III stars, which are absent from more evolved galaxies.

The scattered stars of the globular cluster NGC 6355 are strewn across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, E. Noyola, R. Cohen

This luminosity is amplified by the fact that GHZ2, which is a few hundred million times the mass of the Sun, occupies a region of around 100 parsecs (~325 light-years). This indicates that the galaxy has a high stellar density similar to that of Globular Clusters observed in the Milky Way and neighboring galaxies. Other similarities include low metallicity, the anomalous abundances of certain chemicals, high star formation rates, high stellar mass surface density, and more. As such, studying galaxies like GHZ2 could help astronomers explain the origin of globular clusters, which remains a mystery.

Said Tom Bakx, a researcher at Chalmers University, these observations could pave the way for future studies of ancient galaxies that reveal the earliest phases of galaxy formation:

“This study is a crown on the multi-year endeavor to understand galaxies in the early Universe. The analysis of multiple emission lines enabled several key tests of galaxy properties, and demonstrates the excellent capabilities of ALMA through an exciting, powerful synergy with other telescopes like the JWST.”

