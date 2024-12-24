A Mission to Dive Titan’s Lakes – and Soar Between Them

Titan is one of the solar system’s most fascinating worlds for several reasons. It has something akin to a hydrological cycle, though powered by methane. It is the solar system’s second-largest moonMooner our own. It is the only other body with liquid lakes on its surface. That’s part of the reason it has attracted so much attention, including an upcoming mission known as Dragonfly that hopes to use its thick atmosphere to power a small helicopter. But some of the most interesting features on Titan are its lakes, and Dragonfly, given its means of locomotion, can’t do much with those other than look at them from afar. So another mission, initially conceived by James McKevitt, then an undergraduate at Loughborough University but now a PhD student at University College London would take a look at both their surface and underneath.

The mission, which has undergone several iterations, was initially designed to mimic the hunting motion of a gannet. This seabird famously dives under the water to search for fish and then floats back up to the top before setting off again. In the original paper describing the mission concept, Mr. McKevitt focused on the hydrodynamics of how such a mission would be possible on Titan, including the physics of diving into a lake of liquid methane without breaking the probe.

Luckily, the most fascinating lakes on Titan are all clustered around the north pole, so it would be theoretically possible to hop between one lake and another, given there was enough thrust/power. However, as time went on, the original mission concept seemed less and less feasible – especially given the most required to both take off from a resting position on top of a lake and dive down deeply enough into the next lake to make a meaningful difference in the environment.

Of particular concern was the power system – RTGs, the only current system that would feasibly power such a probe on Titan’s fully enveloped surface, would be too heavy for such a mission architecture. So, Mr. McKevitt changed tact and created something entirely different.

During COVID-19, he created an organization known as Conex Research to explore complex missions in a collaborative think-tank format. He then adapted Astraeus, as the mission was known, to a more achievable format, which was then described on Conex’s website. In a press release from August of 2022, the mission had morphed into a four-part system.

First is a “Main Orbital Spacecraft,” which would orbit the Moon Moondeploy two smaller vehicles – Mayfly and Manta. As their names suggest, Mayfly would flit about as an aerial observation platform, while Manta would dive into the lakes that were so intriguing in the original mission architecture. A series of 2U Cubesats, called “Mites,” would also join them and measure different parts of Titan’s atmosphere during a slow descent period after being released from the MOS.

That sounds like a pretty hefty lift, especially for a group of volunteer contributors, even if there are almost 30 of them. Lately, the group hasn’t had much of an update since they presented the mission format at the International Astronautical Conference in 2022. But if they are still making progress on the mission, there is a chance it might one day make it all the way to the bottom of one of Titan’s lakes.

