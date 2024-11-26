China Tests a Reusable Inflatable Module in Space

Inflatable space modules are not a new concept, NASA have been exploring the possibility since the 1960’s. The Chinese Space Agency is now getting in on the act and is testing its new inflatable module which is part of its Shijian-19 satellite launch. To get it into orbit the capsule was compressed and folded and then inflated once in orbit. Following completion of the tests, it re-entered the atmosphere, landing in the Gobi Desert on 10th October. The goal is for this to be used to extend its space station in the same way NASA have been exploring expansion of ISS.

The idea of inflatable space capsules offers a lightweight solution which simplifies the launch process. Their development began back in the 1960’s but real progress was seen with projects like TransHub that looked at new advanced materials. Even though TransHub was cancelled it was a precursor to ventures like the Bigelow Aerospace module known as BEAM. It was tested in 2016 on the ISS and proved the concept could work making them an invaluable part of the future of space exploration.

This computer rendering shows the Bigelow Expanded Activity Module in its fully expanded configuration. Image: NASA

The Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) has now started experimentation with inflatable modules. They have been a major player on the global space stage since it was founded in 1993. Among their successes have been the Chang’e lunar missions and the Tianwen-1 Mars explorers. Since 2021, the Tiangong space station has been in orbit high above the Earth and there are now plans for crewed lunar missions.

A recovery team member checks the Chang’e-6 probe’s sample return capsule after its landing in Inner Mongolia. (Credit: CGTN / CNSA)

On 27th September, the CNSA launched their Shijian-19 retrievable satellite from Jiuquan in China. A test inflatable module was developed and manufactured by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) as a landmark step in getting an inflatable module in orbit. They confirmed that the inflatable flexible sealed module completed a successful orbital test. The module is a sealed structure made from composite materials much like the Bigelow Aerospace BEAM module.

Launch is completed by compressing and folding the module and then inflating upon reaching orbit. The technique makes construction relatively cheap and the launch process far more efficient. Following on from the successful test, CAST promise that larger-scale modules are the next step marking an important step forward in sealed module technology. To arrive at this stage in the development of inflatable technology, CAST completed ground based tests that confirmed they were air tight, could deal with extreme pressures and vibrations and would be capable of with standing impact from space debris.

A rendering of the Chinese Tiangong space station. Credit: CMSA

The CNSA have confirmed they plan to expand their Tiangong space station and are now exploring the possibility of using inflatable modules as part of their plans. The next likely module to be added is likely to be a multifunctional capsule that will allow other modules to be added. The success of the inflatable module opens up a number of possibilities and opportunities for the Chinese agency, not just for Tiangong but for other space exploration habitats.

