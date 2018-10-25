Being Cassini. Experience What It Was Like to Fly Past Jupiter and Saturn and Their Moons

What would it be like to be onboard the Cassini orbiter as it made its way around Jupiter and Saturn and their moons? Pretty cool. Now a new video made from Cassini images pieces together parts of that stately journey.

Kevin M. Gill, software and self-described data wrangler at NASA-JPL, put together a video that takes us on a little journey around our Solar System’s two largest planets. Sit back and enjoy as moons drift by on their own stately journey.

People seemed to like the Europa/Io/Titan gifs, so as an experiment I went and made a short video of them. The Voyage of the Moons. Image data via @CassiniSaturn https://t.co/8SLjERSRWc pic.twitter.com/kvznw9ck6J — Kevin M. Gill (@kevinmgill) October 22, 2018

In the first part of the video, Io and Europa drift gracefully in front of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. In the second part, the moon Titan passes over Saturn’s rings, in an edge-on perspective.

And in case you’re wondering, the video is an assemblage of still images. So the Great Red Spot and other clouds on Jupiter show very little activity.

Kevin has made other cool videos, including this flyover of Europa.

